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Tipsheet

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to Officially File to Void President Trump's First Impeachment

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 12, 2026 1:30 PM
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to Officially File to Void President Trump's First Impeachment
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Representative Anna Paulina Luna said Friday that she will officially be putting forward a resolution in Congress to void the "fraudulent" impeachment of President Trump in relation to claims of collusion with Russia in the 2016 election. Those claims were later found to be inaccurate and were widely criticized as having been used to demonize the president.

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"I will be putting forward a resolution to void the fraudulent impeachment of President Trump during his first term in office," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X. 

Russia collusion never happened. This has been proven by evidence released by ODNI Gabbard. It was a terrible lie that tore this country apart, and was plotted by a weaponized intelligence agency under Obama. There is no monetary value that can be assigned to the damage this lie caused. It destroyed families’ relationships with one another, our country’s comradery, and our relationship with another nuclear super power (Russia) that could have resulted in war. Thank goodness the admin has started to restore that relationship, but HISTORY should reflect what actually transpired.

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President Trump was first impeached in 2019 after Democrats accused him of pressuring Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. 

It remains unclear whether Rep. Luna’s effort will be successful or if it has broad support in Congress.

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