Federal Judge Shuts Down Lawsuit Against Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
Federal Judge Shuts Down Lawsuit Against Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
Stop Destroying Civilization!
Stop Destroying Civilization!
FBI Arrests First Suspect on 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' List
FBI Arrests First Suspect on 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' List
The White House Fraud Task Force Just Pulled Tens of Millions From Los Angeles' Homeless Programs
The White House Fraud Task Force Just Pulled Tens of Millions From Los...
Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner
Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner
The Secretary of War Has a Warning for Iran's Remaining Leadership
The Secretary of War Has a Warning for Iran's Remaining Leadership
President Trump Reveals How He Helped Secure Steve Hilton's Primary Victory in CA
President Trump Reveals How He Helped Secure Steve Hilton's Primary Victory in CA
VIP
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes
The Next Big Funding Bill Is About to Hit Congress. Here's Why Trump Wants It 'ASAP.'
The Next Big Funding Bill Is About to Hit Congress. Here's Why Trump...
'No Hazard Exists' At Pentagon Following Lockdown
'No Hazard Exists' At Pentagon Following Lockdown
Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a Female
Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a...
Foreign Surveillance Vote Fails in House Despite Trump's Push for Extension
Foreign Surveillance Vote Fails in House Despite Trump's Push for Extension
Dawn or Twilight? America at 250
Dawn or Twilight? America at 250
Tipsheet

Secretary Markwayne Mullin Vows to 'Move Heaven and Hell' to Find Lost Migrant Children

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 11, 2026 12:00 PM
Secretary Markwayne Mullin Vows to 'Move Heaven and Hell' to Find Lost Migrant Children
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Markwayne Mullin said Thursday that he will "move Heaven and Hell" to locate and secure the hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children who were brought into the United States during the Biden administration. 

Advertisement

Mullin went on to slam the federal government under President Joe Biden, arguing that it failed to properly vet sponsors and ensure the children were placed in safe environments, and one that left thousands of minors vulnerable to trafficking, exploitation, and abuse.

"We're going to enforce our nation's laws, and we're going to right the wrongs that the Biden administration turned a blind eye to, because of President Trump's leadership," Secretary Mullin announced. "It's horrific to what's happening right in our own country because of four years of a blind eye that allowed unvetted sponsors to come pick up 450,000 kids on our borders."

Knowing their reports, while the Biden administration was in office, their own reports were reporting that over a third of the females, regardless of age, were sexually assaulted before they made it to their border. They knew it was human traffickers that were trafficking these young kids to the border, and then they were unvetting or refusing to vet the so-called sponsors, and there were zero wellness checks. They want to claim that Republicans, because we're enforcing the laws, are inhumane somehow. What's inhumane about taking care of our kids? 

Recommended

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARKWAYNE MULLIN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

"As a father of six with three young girls, I will do whatever I have to do," Secretary Mullin said. "I will move heaven and hell to go find these kids."

This comes just a day after President Trump, with the stroke of a pen, provided funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), bypassing Congress after lawmakers failed to do so themselves.

The Trump administration has gone to great lengths to locate over 100,000 unaccompanied minors, but many remain missing.

Secretary Mullin made the announcement alongside Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as the pair unveiled three indictments against Guatemalan nationals accused of smuggling children into the United States.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes Cameron Arcand
Stop Destroying Civilization! Victor Davis Hanson
Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner Dmitri Bolt
Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a Female Julia Cassidy
A Reporter Accused the US of Potential War Crimes in Iran. Here's What the Secretary of War Had to Say. Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement