Secretary Markwayne Mullin Vows to 'Move Heaven and Hell' to Find Lost Migrant Children

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Markwayne Mullin said Thursday that he will "move Heaven and Hell" to locate and secure the hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children who were brought into the United States during the Biden administration.

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Mullin went on to slam the federal government under President Joe Biden, arguing that it failed to properly vet sponsors and ensure the children were placed in safe environments, and one that left thousands of minors vulnerable to trafficking, exploitation, and abuse.

"I will move heaven and hell to go find these kids."



DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin swears to "right the wrongs" of the Biden administration's disastrous border policies that he says allowed unvetted sponsors to pick up 450,000 kids on our borders.



The secretary slammed the… pic.twitter.com/Hq2jRuMqMn — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 11, 2026

"We're going to enforce our nation's laws, and we're going to right the wrongs that the Biden administration turned a blind eye to, because of President Trump's leadership," Secretary Mullin announced. "It's horrific to what's happening right in our own country because of four years of a blind eye that allowed unvetted sponsors to come pick up 450,000 kids on our borders."

Knowing their reports, while the Biden administration was in office, their own reports were reporting that over a third of the females, regardless of age, were sexually assaulted before they made it to their border. They knew it was human traffickers that were trafficking these young kids to the border, and then they were unvetting or refusing to vet the so-called sponsors, and there were zero wellness checks. They want to claim that Republicans, because we're enforcing the laws, are inhumane somehow. What's inhumane about taking care of our kids?

"As a father of six with three young girls, I will do whatever I have to do," Secretary Mullin said. "I will move heaven and hell to go find these kids."

This comes just a day after President Trump, with the stroke of a pen, provided funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), bypassing Congress after lawmakers failed to do so themselves.

The Trump administration has gone to great lengths to locate over 100,000 unaccompanied minors, but many remain missing.

Secretary Mullin says the Trump admin has found 146,000 migrant kids that went missing under the Democrats and Joe Biden. There’s still 300,000 unaccounted for.



Some of these children report being raped 600 times.



ICE are heroes.

Alejandro Mayorkas belongs in prison. pic.twitter.com/LifQVM7hXJ — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 11, 2026

Secretary Mullin made the announcement alongside Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as the pair unveiled three indictments against Guatemalan nationals accused of smuggling children into the United States.

Acting AG Todd Blanche announces three indictments against illegal aliens from Guatemala accused of smuggling children into the United States.



"More than 475,000 unaccompanied children entered the United States during the Biden administration."



"The way this happened was… pic.twitter.com/hjq9ylu2MB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2026

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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