Steve Hilton Surges In the Polls Following Trump Endorsement in the California Governor's Race

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton has surged in the polls following President Trump’s endorsement, as the state increasingly appears to be moving toward the possibility of electing its first Republican governor in over 20 years.

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In a new Binder Research poll, Hilton has climbed to 22 percent support, as Democrats continue to struggle to coalesce around a candidate. Just last month, the leading Republican was polling more than five points lower.

🚨NEW POLL ALERT: The momentum is real — and the establishment knows it. Republicans and independents are uniting behind our movement. Together, we have the chance to deliver the change Californians deserve. Let’s make California Golden Again! pic.twitter.com/4YD9Qu2S2L — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) April 8, 2026

2026 California Governor jungle primary



🔴 Steve Hilton 16%

🔴 Chad Bianco 14%

🔵 Eric Swalwell 10%

🔵 Katie Porter 10%

🔵 Tom Steyer 10%

🔵 Villaraigosa 3%

🔵 Matt Mahan 3%

🔵 Betty Yee 2%

🔵 Tony Thurmond 1%



(Top 2 advance to the general)



Evitarus poll (🔵) | 3/12-3/17 pic.twitter.com/D5w60MrMwm — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) March 24, 2026

𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗔 𝗗𝗘𝗠𝗢𝗖𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 — 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗗 𝗕𝗘.



The latest poll out of California has two Republicans leading the gubernatorial primary. Steve Hilton at 17%. Chad Bianco at 16%. Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter — two of the… pic.twitter.com/9plOnfkpK1 — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) March 20, 2026

Other polls from this month also show Hilton with over 20 percent support.

ORANGE COUNTY POLL (Harris+3 in 2024)



Governor

🟥 Steve Hilton: 23%

🟥 Chad Bianco: 14%

🟦 Tom Steyer: 14%

🟦 Katie Porter: 14%

🟦 Eric Swalwell: 9%

🟦 A. Villaraigosa: 7%

🟦 Xavier Becerra 4%

🟦 Matt Mahan 4%

——

Generic Ballot

🟦 DEM: 47%

🟥 GOP: 34%

—

Net Approval

Gavin… pic.twitter.com/CGanmdcYrc — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 9, 2026

"I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years," President Trump wrote on Truth Social, Sunday. "He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World."

"Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so!" he added. "With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!"

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: President Trump has endorsed Steve Hilton (R) for GOVERNOR of California



Hilton is running on destroying Gavin Newsom's fraud and undoing the failure!



"Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With Federal… pic.twitter.com/vdqToS7VAs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

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"I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of our President, Donald J Trump," Hilton said in a statement. "The Democrat machine arrogantly assumes it will rule forever. Well they're in for a shock: Californians are desperate for change, and I will work harder than you've ever seen, for everyone in our beautiful state, to make it happen."

I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of our President, Donald J Trump.



The Democrat machine arrogantly assumes it will rule forever. Well they're in for a shock: Californians are desperate for change, and I will work harder than you've ever seen, for everyone in our… pic.twitter.com/dkYS2ujC0u — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) April 6, 2026

This comes as the top Democratic candidate in the race, Eric Swalwell is currently tanking in the polls due to a series of sexual assault allegations that have come to light.

🚨 @MehekCooke: “California Democrats are about to nominate a man with a Chinese spy in his past, fresh allegations in his present, and a vote to bury misconduct files on his record.



Eric Swalwell isn’t a candidate, he’s a liability.” pic.twitter.com/i6sshYC41D — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 9, 2026

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) allegedly sleeps with his interns and has them sign NDA’s.



One of his victims reportedly wrote this:



“You know Eric Swallwell has slept with many of his interns and makes them all sign NDAs so they don’t speak up, right? And when I was 19 he tried… pic.twitter.com/PxqYOp15qR — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 1, 2026

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The top two contenders in the primary will advance to the general election. The field is currently crowded with eight Democrats and only two Republicans. Leading Democratic candidates Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter have been plagued by controversy, while the Republican contenders have consistently held first and third place. The primary is scheduled for June 2, 2026.

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