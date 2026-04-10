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Tipsheet

Steve Hilton Surges In the Polls Following Trump Endorsement in the California Governor's Race

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 10, 2026 2:15 PM
Steve Hilton Surges In the Polls Following Trump Endorsement in the California Governor's Race
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton has surged in the polls following President Trump’s endorsement, as the state increasingly appears to be moving toward the possibility of electing its first Republican governor in over 20 years.

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In a new Binder Research poll, Hilton has climbed to 22 percent support, as Democrats continue to struggle to coalesce around a candidate. Just last month, the leading Republican was polling more than five points lower.

Other polls from this month also show Hilton with over 20 percent support.

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"I have known and respected Steve Hilton, who is running for Governor of California, for many years," President Trump wrote on Truth Social, Sunday. "He is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job. People are fleeing, crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World."

"Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so!" he added. "With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before! Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT. He will be a GREAT Governor and, importantly, WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!!!"

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"I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of our President, Donald J Trump," Hilton said in a statement. "The Democrat machine arrogantly assumes it will rule forever. Well they're in for a shock: Californians are desperate for change, and I will work harder than you've ever seen, for everyone in our beautiful state, to make it happen."

This comes as the top Democratic candidate in the race, Eric Swalwell is currently tanking in the polls due to a series of sexual assault allegations that have come to light.

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The top two contenders in the primary will advance to the general election. The field is currently crowded with eight Democrats and only two Republicans. Leading Democratic candidates Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter have been plagued by controversy, while the Republican contenders have consistently held first and third place. The primary is scheduled for June 2, 2026.

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