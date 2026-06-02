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Tipsheet

Bill Maher Throws His Support Behind Spencer Pratt

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 02, 2026 10:00 AM
Bill Maher Throws His Support Behind Spencer Pratt
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Today is the mayoral primary election in Los Angeles, and we'll be interested to see how well Spencer Pratt does. Pratt, who has run on promises to clean up the city after Karen Bass left it a smoking ash heap, has a chance to make it to a runoff election in November.

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Now Pratt has the backing of one of the largest and one of the few remaining sane voices on the Left: Bill Maher.

Here's more:

Self-professed liberal Bill Maher threw some surprise support behind LA candidate Spencer Pratt's mayoral run this week.

Maher, 70, repeatedly praised the reality-star-turned-politician's 'drain the swamp'-approach to politics on Monday's edition of Club Random.

He agreed that current Mayor Karen Bass and other local leaders did not do enough after last year's wildfires.

Maher also praised what he put as Pratt's 'authentic[ity]', after the latter promised to scrutinize - and address - local unions' current levels of power.

'You had me at hello,' Maher joked.

He admitted: 'I mean on so many of these things, and you just have the exact right...I didn’t know until I talked to you, honestly, today, but you have the exact right impatience with this s**t. 

'It’s very authentic.'

'You know, you’re just- it’s good,' Maher went on.

Maher has been increasingly critical of the Democratic Party amid its embrace of radical antisemitism and increasingly insane policy positions.

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This is accurate.

We'll see what happens.

Sadly, a lot of voters will do just that.

There are a lot of angry Leftists in the replies claiming Maher isn't a liberal, too. They're still sore he had dinner with President Trump and came away from the meeting realizing that President Trump isn't Hitler. Maher is the same politically as he's always been, but it's the Left who has gone so far off the rails it makes Maher seem almost conservative.

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