President Trump revealed at Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh’s confirmation hearing that “100 percent” of the new jobs created since 2025 have been in the private sector, as the Trump administration has sought to root out unnecessary bureaucrats within the federal government.

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He went on to say that despite the negative press the downsizing of the federal government received, many workers who were forced into private-sector jobs are now earning “double, triple, quadruple the pay” they made in government and are, better off following the transition.

🚨 DONALD TRUMP JUST CONFIRMED A HUGE WIN:



"100% of the net new jobs under this administration have been created in the private sector, which is a number that nobody has ever achieved."



"Think of that. They're all in the private sector, and we did get rid of a lot of government… pic.twitter.com/RMmTG2ZgJf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 22, 2026

"And very importantly, 100 percent of the net new jobs under this administration have been created in the private sector, which is a number that nobody has ever achieved," the president said. "Think of that. They're all in the private sector."

"And we did get rid of a lot of government jobs," he added. "You had jobs where there were 10 people for every single job and every single event, and they were doing all the same thing, or they weren't doing very much. And they didn't like me for a while, and now they're all working at private sector jobs, and they're making double, triple, quadruple the pay, and they're loving life, and they're loving going to work."

This comes as Kevin Warsh is set to be confirmed to lead the Federal Reserve on Friday, with the Trump administration hoping to install someone willing to cut interest rates. The previous chair, Jerome Powell, found himself at odds with the president as he declined to lower rates amid concerns over the economy, including persistent inflation and slowing job growth.

In an unusual move, Powell announced he will remain on the Fed’s Board of Governors, an unprecedented step not taken in nearly 80 years, citing concerns over the Fed’s independence.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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