Kevin Warsh Is One Step Closer to Becoming the Next Fed Chair

It’s almost here: Fed chair Jerome Powell’s much-anticipated departure and the start of the Kevin Warsh era. President Trump’s pick for the position was never really in doubt, although there was a lot of fuss over whether he’d be his puppet on interest rates. The rates need to go down. It’s time, and the panican scum who kept them too high for too long are leaving. Cloture was invoked, with Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Chris Coons (D-DE) voting to advance the nomination (via WSJ):

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BREAKING: The U.S. Senate has advanced Kevin Warsh to become President Trump’s Chairman of the Federal Reserve. pic.twitter.com/5ilBauIrrs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2026

Votes scheduled: At 11:30am, on Tuesday, May 12th, the Senate will proceed to two roll calls votes on the following:

1. Confirmation of Executive Calendar #728, Kevin Warsh to be a Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for a term of fourteen years from… — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) May 11, 2026

The Senate took another procedural step toward confirming Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, advancing his nomination to a final vote to join the Fed’s board. The Senate voted 49-44 on Monday evening to invoke cloture on Warsh’s nomination to the board, a process that allows the Senate to progress to a final vote on the matter. The tally closely followed party lines. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Chris Coons of Delaware were the only Democrats who voted to advance the nomination. Democratic opposition has centered on concerns about Fed independence amid President Trump’s intensive pressure campaign against the central bank under Chair Jerome Powell.

We all know what’s coming: congratulations, Mr. Warsh.

The full confirmation vote is scheduled for 11:30 am tomorrow.

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