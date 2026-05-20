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Tipsheet

Remember the Train Derailment in East Palestine? President Trump Does

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 20, 2026 12:30 PM
Remember the Train Derailment in East Palestine? President Trump Does
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump has called on Congress to include the Railway Safety Act in the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Bill later this week, saying it would help prevent incidents like the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. 

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged Republicans on the Transportation Committee to vote “yes” on the bill and slammed former President Joe Biden over his administration’s disastrous handling of the incident.

"I have long said that the horrific tragedy that beset East Palestine in 2023, along with Sleepy Joe Biden’s utterly incompetent response, must NEVER happen again," the president wrote on Truth Social. "I quickly and strongly stood up for, and visited, the incredible Patriots of East Palestine, an action that forced Biden and FEMA, who had said they would not be sending Federal Aid to East Palestine, to 'move' on sending a team. This was a major catastrophe during Biden’s presidency, which had many disasters, from letting the rest of the World empty out their prisons and mental asylums and flood our Great Country, to SURRENDERING Afghanistan." 

"I am, therefore, strongly urging Congress to include the Railway Safety Act, which I strongly endorsed in 2023, in the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Bill," he said. "I am asking all Republicans to vote YES when this Bill comes up as an Amendment in the Transportation Committee this week. We must not delay any further on this very important matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP OHIO TRUTH SOCIAL

The Railway Safety Act would tighten rail safety standards across the board. 

The bill would require defect detection sensors every 15 miles instead of the current 25, mandate at least two crew members on Class I freight trains, and expand safety standards for hazardous materials shipments. It would also set minimum railcar inspection times, ban older, unsafe rail cars from carrying hazardous materials, raise civil penalties from $100,000 to as much as $10 million, require railroads to notify states about hazardous material shipments, and provide support for first responders through equipment reimbursements and grants for protective gear.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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The Democrats Held a 'No Bad Ideas' Summit. It Went As Poorly As You'd Think. Dmitri Bolt
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