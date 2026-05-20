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Tipsheet

You Won't Be Surprised to Find Out How Biden Handled the Southern Poverty Law Center Fraud Investigation

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 20, 2026 11:45 AM
You Won't Be Surprised to Find Out How Biden Handled the Southern Poverty Law Center Fraud Investigation
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04) revealed how the Biden administration treated the Justice Department’s investigation into the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which is now facing criminal charges for alleged fraud.

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The organization came under fire after it was revealed that it funneled over $3 million dollars to leaders in white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups without disclosing the payments to donors.

Jordan said the organization “became part of the weaponized effort of the Garland-Biden Justice Department against the American people” by targeting people for their religious and political beliefs.

Then, the lawmaker explained how Biden’s Justice Department shielded the SPLC from further scrutiny. “Now, here's what's interesting,” he said. “The Biden DOJ knew all about it. They had opened an investigation. They were looking into this group. They knew the Southern Poverty Law Center was running a scam.”

But they dropped the case. They dropped the case because when you meet with them, consult with them, have them train your prosecutors, Well, guess what? You're not gonna prosecute them. Nope, you're not gonna prosecute them. They're too valuable politically.

You gotta use them for your political advantage. And that's exactly what the Biden administration did. And here's the scariest part of all, it worked.

Jordan referenced one of the SPLC’s recipients, one of the people who planned the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. “He was paid to coordinate transportation. He was paid to attend. After the event, again, after the event where a young lady is killed, the Southern Poverty Law Center almost tripled their income. It all worked. They went from $51 million annual income to $133 million,” he said.

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The SPLC claims it paid these people as informants providing important information about these groups’ activities.

Jordan argued that “creating hate was more profitable than fighting it” and that the group “made a ton of money.”

“They’re sitting on $800 million in assets, $700 million endowment fund,” he added.

Federal prosecutors charged the SPLC with wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering over how it used donor money to pay informants in extremist groups. The indictment claims the group funneled more than $3 million between 2014 and 2023 to individuals linked to groups like the Ku Klux Klan, the United Klans of America, and other white supremacist organizations while telling donors it was working to destroy these groups.

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The Justice Department says the organization routed the funds through shell companies and concealed the payments through misleading paperwork. 

The SPLC pleaded not guilty and claims the case is politically motivated. They argue the DOJ is misrepresenting its longstanding practice of using paid informants to monitor extremist groups — especially those known for violence. The group claims that federal and local law enforcement have known about its informant program for years and that it has helped to put violent extremists in prison. 

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