Active Shooter Situation On-Going at Islamic Center of San Diego

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes available.

Videos circulating on social media have depicted a massive emergency response for an active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego, California. Police say that two teenage suspects carried out the shooting. The suspects were found deceased as both apparently committed suicide following the attack.

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NEW: San Diego police say two teenage suspects, ages 17 and 19, carried out a shooting at a mosque in San Diego, killing three adults in the process, including a mosque security guard. Both shooters are now dead and are believed to have shot and killed themselves. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 18, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: An ACTIVE SHOOTER situation is underway at the Islamic Center of San Diego, police confirm



A MASSIVE emergency response is underway.



No word yet on casuaIties, as the situation is still active. pic.twitter.com/x0QUSIRNI4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: HUGE police response to a shooting at an Islamic Center in San Diego



Heavily armed officers were spotted moving into the building, likely sweeping the rooms



There is also a SCHOOL on this property, PreK-3 pic.twitter.com/vVhVCgvgKs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement. Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) May 18, 2026

SDPD is on scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Ave for a reported active shooter.



Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #SDPDPIO — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 18, 2026

Three individuals, two school teachers and a security guard, are reported to have been killed during the incident. Video captured from a news helicopter circling the scene spotted an individual outside of the building laying in a pool of blood.

Authorities say that, upon arrival at the Islamic Center, they observed three deceased males outside of the building. A subsequent call from just a few blocks away led police to a vehicle, where they found the two teenagers deceased and have presumed that they are the shooters.

🚨 UPDATE: Police have CONTAINED the San Diego Islamic Center shooting scene after a massive law enforcement response



Heavily armed police went throughout the buildings, and it appears there is no longer an active shooting threat



An aerial shot had shown someone lying in blood. pic.twitter.com/yRPWruhjZI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized.



Media staging has been established as the Northwest Corner of Lindbergh Park.



(4141 Ashford Street, SD, Ca, 92111)#SDPDPIO — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 18, 2026

The identities of the victims and the perpetrators have not been released at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

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