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Tipsheet

Active Shooter Situation On-Going at Islamic Center of San Diego

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 18, 2026 3:50 PM
Active Shooter Situation On-Going at Islamic Center of San Diego
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes available.

Videos circulating on social media have depicted a massive emergency response for an active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego, California. Police say that two teenage suspects carried out the shooting. The suspects were found deceased as both apparently committed suicide following the attack.

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Three individuals, two school teachers and a security guard, are reported to have been killed during the incident. Video captured from a news helicopter circling the scene spotted an individual outside of the building laying in a pool of blood.

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CALIFORNIA CRIME GUN VIOLENCE TERRORISM

Authorities say that, upon arrival at the Islamic Center, they observed three deceased males outside of the building. A subsequent call from just a few blocks away led police to a vehicle, where they found the two teenagers deceased and have presumed that they are the shooters.

The identities of the victims and the perpetrators have not been released at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

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