Trump Says Iran's Oil Wells Are Running Out of Time

VIP
Shocker: Another Leftists Tried to Kill Republicans This Weekend
Shocker: Another Leftists Tried to Kill Republicans This Weekend
Barack Obama Did Not Just Say That About the WHCA Shooting
Barack Obama Did Not Just Say That About the WHCA Shooting
Hakeem Jeffries Says Impeaching Trump Won't Be Top Priority if Dems Retake House
Hakeem Jeffries Says Impeaching Trump Won't Be Top Priority if Dems Retake House
Did the SPLC Engage in a False Flag Operation in Rural Wisconsin? It Sure Looks Like It.
Did the SPLC Engage in a False Flag Operation in Rural Wisconsin? It...
VIP
Farewell, Fiducia Supplicans
Farewell, Fiducia Supplicans
Progressive WI Brewery Used SPLC's 'Hate List' to Target Moms for Liberty, School Board Races
Progressive WI Brewery Used SPLC's 'Hate List' to Target Moms for Liberty, School...
Oral Arguments Over the Democrats' Redistricting Scheme Are Underway in the Virginia Supreme Court
Oral Arguments Over the Democrats' Redistricting Scheme Are Underway in the Virginia Supre...
It Turns Out the Suspect Who Killed a Chicago Cop This Weekend Had a Lengthy Criminal Record
It Turns Out the Suspect Who Killed a Chicago Cop This Weekend Had...
Hakeem Jeffries Really Had the Nerve to Say This After Yet Another Leftist Tried to Assassinate Trump
Hakeem Jeffries Really Had the Nerve to Say This After Yet Another Leftist...
Here's How Democrat Policies Drove Asheville, NC Into the Ground
Here's How Democrat Policies Drove Asheville, NC Into the Ground
California's Billionaire Tax Is a Giant Bait-and-Switch
California's Billionaire Tax Is a Giant Bait-and-Switch
Billionaire Targeted by Mamdani Fights Back Against New York's Tax the Rich Scheme
Billionaire Targeted by Mamdani Fights Back Against New York's Tax the Rich Scheme
Here's the Latest on Negotiations With Iran: The Regime Just Took Nuclear Negotiations off the Table
Here's the Latest on Negotiations With Iran: The Regime Just Took Nuclear Negotiations...
The Delusional Marxist Tactic of Projection
The Delusional Marxist Tactic of Projection
Tipsheet

Trump Says Iran's Oil Wells Are Running Out of Time

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 27, 2026 11:30 AM
Trump Says Iran's Oil Wells Are Running Out of Time
The White House

President Trump said Sunday that Iran is just three days away from reaching its oil storage capacity, as the U.S. blockade has prevented the regime from exporting crude. This is costing the regime more than $400 million per day, and once storage is full, it may be forced to shut in oil wells, potentially harming long-term production even after the United States has left. 

Advertisement

"What you're referring to is that when you have, you know, lines of vast amounts of oil pouring through your system, if for any reason that line is closed because you can't continue to put it into containers or ships, which has happened to them, they have no ships because of the blockade, what happens is that line explodes from within, both mechanically and in the earth, something happens where it just explodes," President Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "And they say they only have about three days left before that happens. And when it explodes, you can never, regardless, you can never rebuild it the way it was."

"In other words, if you rebuild it, it's hard to rebuild it all, but it would only be about 50 percent of what it is right now," he continued. "So it's a very powerful thing that takes place, sort of having to do with nature. But when that gets clogged at the end, in other words, when you have to turn it off because you have no place to store this oil, either put it on ships or storage tanks, which they are just about finished with, a very bad thing is going to happen."

"So I think they're under pressure," he added.

Recommended

Here's How Democrat Policies Drove Asheville, NC Into the Ground Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ENERGY FOREIGN POLICY IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Iranian energy officials have warned that if their oil infrastructure is damaged, they would retaliate by inflicting far greater damage on the oil infrastructure of U.S. allies in the region.

This comes after Iran activated a 30-year-old retired supertanker last week, capable of holding two million barrels of oil, in an effort to buy time. The vessel was expected to give the regime roughly 48 hours.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Democrat Policies Drove Asheville, NC Into the Ground Amy Curtis
Hakeem Jeffries Really Had the Nerve to Say This After Yet Another Leftist Tried to Assassinate Trump Amy Curtis
Barack Obama Did Not Just Say That About the WHCA Shooting Matt Vespa
Billionaire Targeted by Mamdani Fights Back Against New York's Tax the Rich Scheme Amy Curtis
Republicans Better Have Georgia on Their Mind Kurt Schlichter
Oral Arguments Over the Democrats' Redistricting Scheme Are Underway in the Virginia Supreme Court Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's How Democrat Policies Drove Asheville, NC Into the Ground Amy Curtis
Advertisement