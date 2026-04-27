Trump Says Iran's Oil Wells Are Running Out of Time

President Trump said Sunday that Iran is just three days away from reaching its oil storage capacity, as the U.S. blockade has prevented the regime from exporting crude. This is costing the regime more than $400 million per day, and once storage is full, it may be forced to shut in oil wells, potentially harming long-term production even after the United States has left.

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🚨 IRAN’S CRUCIAL OIL WELLS ARE ABOUT TO GET SCREWED



President Trump confirms it: As the blockade continues, Iran is now just DAYS AWAY from their oil hitting capacity, causing DAMAGE to their extraction facilities!



“They say they only have about 3 days left before that… pic.twitter.com/RIeHbdeIrZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 26, 2026

"What you're referring to is that when you have, you know, lines of vast amounts of oil pouring through your system, if for any reason that line is closed because you can't continue to put it into containers or ships, which has happened to them, they have no ships because of the blockade, what happens is that line explodes from within, both mechanically and in the earth, something happens where it just explodes," President Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "And they say they only have about three days left before that happens. And when it explodes, you can never, regardless, you can never rebuild it the way it was."

"In other words, if you rebuild it, it's hard to rebuild it all, but it would only be about 50 percent of what it is right now," he continued. "So it's a very powerful thing that takes place, sort of having to do with nature. But when that gets clogged at the end, in other words, when you have to turn it off because you have no place to store this oil, either put it on ships or storage tanks, which they are just about finished with, a very bad thing is going to happen."

"So I think they're under pressure," he added.

Iran is running out of oil storage in ~15 days.



That is not just a logistics problem. It can become a reservoir damage problem.



You cannot treat oil wells like an on/off switch.



I have developed these types of multilayered, gravel-packed reservoirs. When they are shut in, the… pic.twitter.com/cCdBciPhJw — David (@david_eng_mba) April 22, 2026

Iranian energy officials have warned that if their oil infrastructure is damaged, they would retaliate by inflicting far greater damage on the oil infrastructure of U.S. allies in the region.

Iranian regime energy official Esmail Saghab Esfahani responds after President Trump spoke of Iran’s oil wells blowing up:



“If our infrastructure, including oil wells, is damaged as a result of the blockade, we guarantee that four times the damage will be inflicted on the same… pic.twitter.com/NtJrrYVmUz — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 26, 2026

This comes after Iran activated a 30-year-old retired supertanker last week, capable of holding two million barrels of oil, in an effort to buy time. The vessel was expected to give the regime roughly 48 hours.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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