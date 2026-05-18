Woman Behind 'Feeding Our Future' Fraud Points the Finger at Minnesota Democrats

Aimee Bock, the woman who was behind the $250 million 'Feeding Our Future' fraud scandal, spoke to Fox News from prison, where she's looking at three decades behind bars, saying that Democrats in Minnesota knew about the fraud.

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This includes Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, who were aware of the fraud.

pic.twitter.com/uxAAKN8MHK 🚨 BREAKING:



Aimee Bock is claiming that Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison were aware of the alleged Minnesota fraud scheme.



She also told the New York Post that Ilhan Omar was involved.



These are allegations and have not been independently verified. — Research Techno (@RTIHOLDINGS) May 18, 2026

"Bock tells me the real issue here is the state of Minnesota, which she says kept giving scammers your taxpayer money even after they were flagged as fraudsters," Alexis McAdams said.

"I have to believe that the Governor's Office and Keith Ellison's office were aware of this," Bock said. "They've said they were involved in helping the FBI, they said they were made aware, but apparently I'm scary so they couldn't do anything."

"Bock ran this nonprofit called 'Feeding Our Future,'" McAdams said. "It was one of dozens convicted in this $250 million scam."

"Prosecutors say this group set up sham restaurants, they pretended they were making these meals, they got paid by the state for these meals, but they just pocketed the cash," McAdams continued. "Bock, who is looking at 30 years behind bars tells me the state signed off on those businesses, not her."

"It all went through a process," Bock said. "They were all approved, they were all paid by the state, yet all the fingers are being pointed at me."

"And it's not just Bock," McAdams said. "Whistleblowers told a Congressional committee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison ignored warnings for years as millions of dollars ... were stolen on their watch. Congress is investigating a long list of massive fraud schemes in the state. It's hard to keep up. Prosecutors say it's led to at least $9 billion in fraud."

"Congress is also asking why the Attorney General there would meet with a group of Somali fraudsters which were under FBI investigation in 2021," McAdams continued, "the group can be heard in an audio clip given to us by Bock's lawyer offering to donate to his campaign if he can help them get their funding flowing again. Ellison denies any wrongdoing."

In a statement to Fox News, Ellison attacked Bock, saying, "Now, she's on a media tour to deflect her guilt onto others instead of finally taking responsibility for the fraud scheme she ran."

McAdams said she reached out to Governor Walz and did not hear back from his office.

"House Republicans say it's just getting started. They want to subpoena Walz and Ellison, because they say they're responsible for ripping off American taxpayers," McAdams added.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Minnesota fraud mastermind Aimee Bock just revealed that Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar *KNEW* about the $250M Feeding Our Future fraud scandal



No WONDER Omar just refused to hand over documents to the fraud committee!



Bock told the NYP: “I struggle to believe that she… pic.twitter.com/yfuLyh8ixS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 17, 2026

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Ilhan Omar's was named in several emails in the fraud scandal and text messages as well. While we don't know what Omar knew — and Democrats blocked a subpoena of Omar — Bock says she spoke to members of Omar's office.

"I've never actually spoken to [Omar]," Bock said. "I had spoken to members of her office. It was always really general, mostly pertaining to how the Department of Education was handling applications and the approval or denial of those."

According to Fox News, Omar also had ties to Safari Restaurant, which was part of the fraud scheme. Omar celebrated her 2018 primary win at the establishment, and records show Omar spent nearly $10,000 in campaign funds there from 2018 to 2020. Fox News also unearthed video of Omar working at Safari restaurant, handing out food, and the Chair of the Minnesota Fraud Committee reported Omar received donations from several 'Feeding Our Future' defendants. One of those defendants is Guhaad Hashi Said, who was a staffer for Omar. Said pled guilty to fraud.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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