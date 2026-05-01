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Tipsheet

As Desperation Grows, Iran Considers Deploying Explosive Dolphins Against US Blockade

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 01, 2026 1:15 PM
As Desperation Grows, Iran Considers Deploying Explosive Dolphins Against US Blockade
Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP

You read that right.

The Iranian regime is reportedly considering deploying mine-carrying dolphins against U.S. ships as the American blockade has continued to wreak havoc on their economy. 

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While Iran has historically been able to withstand U.S. financial pressure, the Wall Street Journal reports the regime may have finally “met its match.” Tehran has attempted to reroute trade, shipping oil to China by rail and importing food by road from the Caucasus and Pakistan, but even at full capacity, those alternatives would account for only about 40 percent of what its blockaded ports typically handle, according to the Iranian Shipping Association.

This has led some regime hardliners to view the blockade as an act of war, prompting officials to consider potential attacks using military capabilities it has not yet deployed in the conflict, ranging from submarines to mine-carrying dolphins.

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IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRADE THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

So far, 44 vessels have been ordered to turn around or return to port, as the regime bleeds well over $400 million a day. The president has lauded the blockade as the most effective tool in his arsenal as he waits for the regime to submit to U.S. demands. 

Just yesterday, the new Ayatollah, Mojtaba Khamenei, who may not even be conscious, allegedly issued a handwritten threat against the United States, vowing to defend his country’s nuclear capabilities as he would its territory. Despite the aggressive rhetoric, the president has said Iran’s posture behind closed doors is very different. 

Friday marks the end of the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution. It remains unclear whether the president is considering military action to bring a decisive end to the conflict or waiting for a deal to be reached.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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