As Desperation Grows, Iran Considers Deploying Explosive Dolphins Against US Blockade

You read that right.

The Iranian regime is reportedly considering deploying mine-carrying dolphins against U.S. ships as the American blockade has continued to wreak havoc on their economy.

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Iran eyeing mine-carrying dolphins to attack US warships in Strait of Hormuz Iran is considering using dolphins armed with mines to blow open the Strait of Hormuz, which has been under a financially crippling US military blockade for weeks. https://t.co/0OoG6gvVcK pic.twitter.com/tGpUFC7Y1t — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) May 1, 2026

While Iran has historically been able to withstand U.S. financial pressure, the Wall Street Journal reports the regime may have finally “met its match.” Tehran has attempted to reroute trade, shipping oil to China by rail and importing food by road from the Caucasus and Pakistan, but even at full capacity, those alternatives would account for only about 40 percent of what its blockaded ports typically handle, according to the Iranian Shipping Association.

This has led some regime hardliners to view the blockade as an act of war, prompting officials to consider potential attacks using military capabilities it has not yet deployed in the conflict, ranging from submarines to mine-carrying dolphins.

So far, 44 vessels have been ordered to turn around or return to port, as the regime bleeds well over $400 million a day. The president has lauded the blockade as the most effective tool in his arsenal as he waits for the regime to submit to U.S. demands.

Just yesterday, the new Ayatollah, Mojtaba Khamenei, who may not even be conscious, allegedly issued a handwritten threat against the United States, vowing to defend his country’s nuclear capabilities as he would its territory. Despite the aggressive rhetoric, the president has said Iran’s posture behind closed doors is very different.

Friday marks the end of the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution. It remains unclear whether the president is considering military action to bring a decisive end to the conflict or waiting for a deal to be reached.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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