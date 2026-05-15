Chaos in Beijing: Secret Service, American Reporters Clash With Chinese Security During Trump–Xi Summit

Reports are emerging out of Beijing that American reporters and even Secret Service agents have been getting into physical confrontations with Chinese police and security officials as President Trump and members of his Cabinet meet with President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government.

Advertisement

In one instance, Chinese security reportedly prevented reporters from entering a main room, keeping them confined to a side room. In another, a Secret Service agent got into a “physical standoff” with a Chinese officer as he attempted to enter a room carrying his weapon.

NEW: White House aide trampled by Chinese journalists during President Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Fox News' Peter Doocy also reports that there have been "heated and physical clashes" between the U.S. Secret Service and Chinese police.



Chinese… pic.twitter.com/jMOqXPc5kx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 14, 2026

"There have been some heated and physical clashes between the Secret Service and the Chinese police on the, basically at the back doors of these events, including one very physical standoff where a Secret Service officer was being prevented from taking his weapon in as part of the protective detail," Fox News' Peter Doocy, reported. "But things have all been ironed out, and as far as we know, the schedule has not been changed because of that."

“The next confrontation came in the afternoon at the Temple of Heaven, when Chinese officials refused to admit a Secret Service agent accompanying the presidential press pool into the secure area because the agent was carrying a firearm — standard practice for the protective… https://t.co/ssBvEYhWIU — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) May 14, 2026

Doocy went on to say that he was ordered onto a random bus in China’s capital alone, which pulled away immediately after he boarded.

🚨 NOW: The American press is facing CHAOTIC moments in China, as Peter Doocy reveals he got ORDERED onto a random bus all alone after President Trump's welcome ceremony!



"The bus IMMEDIATELY left, nobody on it, except me and a driver that DIDN'T KNOW I wanted to get off!" 🤣… pic.twitter.com/cxHu4Iq35E — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 14, 2026

The other reported standoff between Chinese security and American reporters was caught on video.

Tense standoff in China with journalist and Secret Service pic.twitter.com/wTovCsZumF — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 14, 2026

Reporters are held by security members in a side room during Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, China. As an effort by Chinese officials to keep a tight hold of their American guests, U.S. reporters have been subject to strict controls.



More #GettyNews 🎥 @alexwongcw 👉… pic.twitter.com/iMeK3LHrbn — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) May 14, 2026

This comes as President Trump has said that he and President Xi have made significant progress in their negotiations on issues ranging from Iran policy and tariffs to broader trade agreements.

President Trump just revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping wants a deal made in Iran — and offered to help “in any way” he can to end the war.



TRUMP: “President Xi would like to see a deal made. He would like to see a deal made.”



“And he did offer, he said if I can be of… pic.twitter.com/cUqbaNE8Eq — Overton (@overton_news) May 15, 2026

Advertisement

Chinese President Xi has agreed to the following for President Trump, per Fox News.



- Give the US anything Trump needs for Iran

- Buy more soybeans

- Buy more US oil

- Buy more LNG

- Buy 200 Boeing jets — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 14, 2026

The U.S. and China may launch a limited “managed trade” deal at the Trump–Xi summit, focusing on reducing tariffs on roughly $30 billion worth of non-sensitive goods each.



Instead of pushing China to change its economic system, Washington is now aiming for targeted trade… — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.