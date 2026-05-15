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Chaos in Beijing: Secret Service, American Reporters Clash With Chinese Security During Trump–Xi Summit

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 15, 2026 11:00 AM
Chaos in Beijing: Secret Service, American Reporters Clash With Chinese Security During Trump–Xi Summit
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Reports are emerging out of Beijing that American reporters and even Secret Service agents have been getting into physical confrontations with Chinese police and security officials as President Trump and members of his Cabinet meet with President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government. 

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In one instance, Chinese security reportedly prevented reporters from entering a main room, keeping them confined to a side room. In another, a Secret Service agent got into a “physical standoff” with a Chinese officer as he attempted to enter a room carrying his weapon.

"There have been some heated and physical clashes between the Secret Service and the Chinese police on the, basically at the back doors of these events, including one very physical standoff where a Secret Service officer was being prevented from taking his weapon in as part of the protective detail," Fox News' Peter Doocy, reported. "But things have all been ironed out, and as far as we know, the schedule has not been changed because of that."

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CHINA DONALD TRUMP PETER DOOCY TARIFFS XI JINPING

Doocy went on to say that he was ordered onto a random bus in China’s capital alone, which pulled away immediately after he boarded.

The other reported standoff between Chinese security and American reporters was caught on video.

This comes as President Trump has said that he and President Xi have made significant progress in their negotiations on issues ranging from Iran policy and tariffs to broader trade agreements.

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