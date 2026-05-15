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Tipsheet

Here's How Seriously the US Took Digital Security on President Trump's Trip to China

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 15, 2026 12:30 PM
Here's How Seriously the US Took Digital Security on President Trump's Trip to China
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Trump administration has reportedly made digital security a top priority as President Trump and his team participate in high-stakes talks with China. 

The administration reportedly issued burner phones and laptops to the entire American delegation, and once the trip concluded, even souvenirs received in China, including pins, were collected and disposed of as officials boarded Air Force One.

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Burner phones were issued to everyone from White House staff and Cabinet officials to reporters, Secret Service agents, and even the more than dozen American tech CEOs on the trip. The Trump administration also reportedly controlled where Americans could charge their devices, ensuring they used only verified government chargers and power banks.

American officials are reportedly operating under the assumption that every Wi-Fi network and electronic device in China could be compromised.

The administration also moved to ensure that nothing gifted to Americans during the trip could later pose a security risk.

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CHINA CYBERSECURITY DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

"American staff took everything Chinese officials handed out - credentials, burner phones from WH staff, pins for delegation - collected them before we got on AF1 and threw them in a bin at bottom at stairs," New York Post White House Correspondent Emily Goodin wrote on X. "Nothing from China allowed on the plane. We’re taking off shortly for America."

This comes as the Trump administration’s trip to China wrapped up Friday with what appears to be progress between Beijing and Washington. President Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to several U.S. foreign policy goals, ranging from issues surrounding Iran and its nuclear ambitions to maintaining free trade through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as broader economic deals.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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