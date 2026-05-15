Here's How Seriously the US Took Digital Security on President Trump's Trip to China

The Trump administration has reportedly made digital security a top priority as President Trump and his team participate in high-stakes talks with China.

The administration reportedly issued burner phones and laptops to the entire American delegation, and once the trip concluded, even souvenirs received in China, including pins, were collected and disposed of as officials boarded Air Force One.

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WOW: A White House press pooler revealed security was extremely tight during President Trump’s China trip, with American staff taking EVERYTHING Chinese officials gave them — including credentials, delegation pins, and White House-issued burner phones — all of which were… pic.twitter.com/ql1qYZ5T3e — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 15, 2026

Burner phones were issued to everyone from White House staff and Cabinet officials to reporters, Secret Service agents, and even the more than dozen American tech CEOs on the trip. The Trump administration also reportedly controlled where Americans could charge their devices, ensuring they used only verified government chargers and power banks.

American officials are reportedly operating under the assumption that every Wi-Fi network and electronic device in China could be compromised.

U.S. Delegation in China is under strict “digital lockdown" 🇺🇸🇨🇳



The entire U.S. delegation, led by President Trump, has left their personal smartphones, laptops, and tablets at home.



Instead, officials, aides, and Secret Service personnel are using specially issued “clean” or… pic.twitter.com/qu33aA91ex — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 14, 2026

The administration also moved to ensure that nothing gifted to Americans during the trip could later pose a security risk.

🚨 UPDATE: The US government SEIZED everything given to the American press by the Chinese before they boarded Air Force One with President Trump



Reporters couldn't take credentials, burner phones, or pins — they had to be thrown in a bin, per NYP



The US took MAXIMUM precautions… pic.twitter.com/fINqxEC300 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

"American staff took everything Chinese officials handed out - credentials, burner phones from WH staff, pins for delegation - collected them before we got on AF1 and threw them in a bin at bottom at stairs," New York Post White House Correspondent Emily Goodin wrote on X. "Nothing from China allowed on the plane. We’re taking off shortly for America."

American staff took everything Chinese officials handed out - credentials, burner phones from WH staff, pins for delegation - collected them before we got on AF1 and threw them in a bin at bottom at stairs.

Nothing from China allowed on the plane. We’re taking off shortly for… — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 15, 2026

This comes as the Trump administration’s trip to China wrapped up Friday with what appears to be progress between Beijing and Washington. President Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to several U.S. foreign policy goals, ranging from issues surrounding Iran and its nuclear ambitions to maintaining free trade through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as broader economic deals.

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🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Chinese President Xi behind closed doors has SIDED with President Trump on Iran!



“He feels strongly they can't have a nuclear weapon. He said that very strongly!”



“They cannot have a nuclear weapon and he wants them to open up the strait. But as he said, they… pic.twitter.com/fg1kUVedSr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is LIVELY aboard Air Force One and just confirmed he made big trade deals with President Xi



China is going to buy up to 750 BOEING JETS 👏🏻



Huge wins! 🔥



“President Xi is an incredible guy, got along, made a lot of great trade deals including over… pic.twitter.com/I4bZougN1h — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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