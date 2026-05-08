Graham Platner Says Taxing the Rich Keeps Failing Because ‘Real’ Taxing the Rich Hasn’t Been Tried

Oh, So That's Why a Utah Supreme Court Judge Resigned
Oh, So That's Why a Utah Supreme Court Judge Resigned
This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All
This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being...
The Dems' VA Map Got Trashed by the State Supreme Court...and They're Not Handling It Well
The Dems' VA Map Got Trashed by the State Supreme Court...and They're Not...
Kathy Hochul Gets Torn to Pieces Over Her 'Ghost Gun' Nonsense
Kathy Hochul Gets Torn to Pieces Over Her 'Ghost Gun' Nonsense
VIP
NY Times Struggles With Court Rulings, Discrimination, and a Complaint by an Anonymous Employee
NY Times Struggles With Court Rulings, Discrimination, and a Complaint by an Anonymous...
Gavin Newsom Is So Serious About Cracking Down on Crime, He's Doing This Now
Gavin Newsom Is So Serious About Cracking Down on Crime, He's Doing This...
Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic
Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic
New York Turns Blind Eye to Crazy Man Terrorizing Bronx Apartment Building
New York Turns Blind Eye to Crazy Man Terrorizing Bronx Apartment Building
As People Worry About the Hantavirus, Some Recall This Scary Story Out of Australia
As People Worry About the Hantavirus, Some Recall This Scary Story Out of...
Woman Who Led Police on Multi-State Chase Learns the Hard Way She's Going to Face Consequences
Woman Who Led Police on Multi-State Chase Learns the Hard Way She's Going...
Victor Davis Hanson Reveals How Democrats Plan to Hold On to Power
Victor Davis Hanson Reveals How Democrats Plan to Hold On to Power
VIP
The Future of LA: Watch This Mayoral Candidate Blame a Company For Making Their Product Easy to Steal
The Future of LA: Watch This Mayoral Candidate Blame a Company For Making...
Rhode Island Man Charged With Using Identities of 18 People — Some Deceased — to Steal $69k SNAP Benefits
Rhode Island Man Charged With Using Identities of 18 People — Some Deceased...
Freedom, Not Planning, Made America an Innovation Superpower
Freedom, Not Planning, Made America an Innovation Superpower
Trump Administration Releases Giant Haul of UFO Files
Trump Administration Releases Giant Haul of UFO Files
Tipsheet

Graham Platner Says Taxing the Rich Keeps Failing Because ‘Real’ Taxing the Rich Hasn’t Been Tried

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 08, 2026 2:30 PM
Graham Platner Says Taxing the Rich Keeps Failing Because ‘Real’ Taxing the Rich Hasn’t Been Tried
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Graham Platner, a Democrat running for Senate in Maine, said in a recent interview with More Perfect Union that small businesses and the middle class often end up bearing the burden when the government claims to target billionaires with higher taxes because the government is not actually taxing the wealthy. 

Advertisement

To many online, the argument sounded reminiscent of the old communist talking point that communism has never failed because real communism has never actually been tried.

"I think really everybody would talk about billionaires, right? Billionaires, this, this, and that. And it just seems like every time there's an effort to get after the billionaires, to get, you know, get them to pay a fair share, whatever, sounds great, you know, always sounds great, but every time you take that swing, it misses and slams the middle class," a Maine voter told Platner. "Instead of, like, hiring, what, 60,000 IRS agents that are going to go through all the small self-employed guys and, hey, where's your gas receipt, hassling us with that. There's got to be some way to bolster middle-class businesses, small businesses."

"Honestly, we are in 100 percent agreement," Platner replied. "I have a small Easter farm. And I run a small business and deal with all of the pain in the a** of dealing with that. For smaller operations, it's difficult to, like, be compliant. It's hard to, like, hit all the requirements because many of them are made specifically to incentivize the larger operations. They can hit it. But if you're a small farm, you don't have an extra $100,000 to go build some, you know, like, state-of-the-art facility. What it really does is it puts small operators out of business and only the big ones can maintain it. And suddenly we have more Walmarts, more Home Depots, less, less hardware stores. It all gets eaten up by these corporate entities."

Recommended

This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"And I'm fully convinced it's not an accident. It's not a coincidence. This happens very much because establishing politicians write policies that are good for the people that lobby them and donate the most money to them. It's a huge problem," he added.

"But your question is kind of like, Graham, you talk about reigning in that power. But how do you make sure that you don't take a swing at the billionaires and hit a guy who's worried about..." an interviewer chimed in.

"I think, and I'll just be up front. I think that the reason that it's hit the middle class every time they try is that they're not actually trying," Platner said. "Because if they did, it would, it would bother the people that donate the most money to them. And in this political system, that's all any of these folks seem to care about."

This comes as Platner has openly expressed support for communism and faced scrutiny over other controversial positions, including support for Hamas and allegations surrounding a tattoo critics have claimed resembles Nazi imagery, which he has since covered up. 

His comments on taxing the rich, however, only reflect a broader strain of Democratic dogmatism.

Democrats constantly complain that the wealthy do not pay their fair share, despite the fact that the top five percent of earners pay roughly 60 percent of all federal income taxes. While the left argues the rich should contribute more, higher earners already shoulder the bulk of the government’s tax burden. What Democrats rarely say outright is that they want the percentage, the spending, and the government’s authority over wealth and capital to keep expanding.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why a Utah Supreme Court Judge Resigned Matt Vespa
Victor Davis Hanson Reveals How Democrats Plan to Hold On to Power Dmitri Bolt
Bernie Sanders Attacks Google Founder and It's Pathetic Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom Is So Serious About Cracking Down on Crime, He's Doing This Now Amy Curtis
Nick Shirley Was Asked If He Worries His Reporting Demonizes Immigrants—His Answer Was Simple Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This One Text Message From a House Dem About the VA Map Being Trashed Says It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement