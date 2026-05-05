Well, Look Who Decided to Brief the Press at the White House Today

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is on maternity leave, so Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed the press today, and he didn’t disappoint. The Florida Republican remained calm as he handled the hectic scene inside the briefing room, where reporters were eager to learn about the developing situation in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran.

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Rubio, who is considered a potential 2028 contender, likely enjoyed the media attention, though he made jokes about two-parters from the pool while joking that he needed a laser pointer, as his pointing to reporters while taking questions wasn't effective. The secretary of state was firm that Iran cannot be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, that their missile and military manufacturing capacity was severely degraded, and that the military shield Tehran used to hide their nuclear ambitions—their missile production—is gone.

He also emphasized that this is a war against the regime, not the people, referencing his past remarks before the Senate, where he said he’s never seen such a stark difference between the officials running a country and those living in it regarding Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sets the record straight:



"This is a DEFENSIVE operation [...] There's no shooting unless we're shot at first." pic.twitter.com/c43Fsgl6LT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio makes it clear to Iran: DO NOT TEST US



"[Iran] really shouldn't test the will of the United States — at least not under President Donald Trump. He has proven time and again that he will back up what he says.



And if they test him, ultimately, they… pic.twitter.com/9BkNlKUMQs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio shuts down critics claiming the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is an "act of war":



"Under no circumstances can we ever allow [Iran] to normalize the fact that they get to blow up commercial ships and put mines in the water. So the response… pic.twitter.com/qII5sUrAQ7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio lays out yet another reason why Iran CANNOT have nuclear weapons:



"A nuclear-armed Iran could do whatever the hell they want with the Straits and there's nothing anyone would be able to do about it." pic.twitter.com/5akSvMnfB3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2026

He outlined the goals of Project Freedom, which is to restore stability to the strait and rescue around 23,000 people from 87 different countries who have been trapped in the region due to the military operation and Tehran’s desperate attempt to halt shipping in the waterway. The US military has already struck anti-ship missile sites in Iran and destroyed Iranian minelaying vessels. Iran’s surface fleet has been eliminated. Over the weekend, the rules of engagement were changed so that any Iranian fast boats attempting to attack US vessels can be met with maximum force.

🚨A U.S. official said the rules of engagement for U.S. forces in the region have been changed and they were authorized to strike immediate threats against ships that cross the strait, like IRGC fast boats or Iranian missile positions https://t.co/yzebKR0CJ1 — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 4, 2026

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Rubio later dismissed the narrative that our blockade is an act of war, as Iran is trying to fill the strait with mines and demand ships pay ransoms for safe passage. Mr. Rubio reiterated that this is a defensive operation, framing it as a favor to the world. It’s not just oil that’s being held up by Tehran’s antics. It’s humanitarian aid and other goods. We’re the only ones who can execute this operation, with Rubio expressing dismay that our allies want to help, but only after we’ve done all the fighting.

Regarding ongoing negotiations in the region, Rubio confirmed that talks are underway but, for obvious reasons, would not provide details.

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