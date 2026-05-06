Katie Porter Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About California and Illegal Immigration

Former Congresswoman and California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter said the quiet part out loud Tuesday during the state’s third governor's debate when she said California’s growth is driven by an influx of undocumented immigrants. She added that she considers them Californians who pay taxes and contribute to the economy, and that they deserve taxpayer-funded healthcare.

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California is cooked: Katie Porter says criminal illegal aliens are “one of the only ways California has been growing in recent years.”



Democrats have been in total control of CA for the past 16 years.



Democrats drove the Golden State off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/GncZxeEe6j — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 6, 2026

"It's the job of the California governor to protect every single Californian," Porter said. "The sanctuary state policy is designed to make sure that our state resources, the taxpayer dollars, the public servants that we have, are focusing on doing their jobs, which is not cooperating with the federal immigration authorities. These are Californians; they contribute to our economy, they pay taxes, and they're one of the only ways that our state has been growing in recent years."

The former congresswoman went on to say she would support providing taxpayer-funded healthcare to undocumented immigrants if elected governor, calling it something Californians “deserve.” When moderators asked how she would respond to those who say the state can't afford the financial burden, Porter argued that California can’t afford the burden of sick people. Republican Chad Bianco pushed back, with the simple fact of the matter that illegal aliens “shouldn’t be here" in the first place.

Katie Porter when asked if she would fund health care for criminal illegal aliens in California:



“Yes.” pic.twitter.com/ir1OPAvkdy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 6, 2026

This comes as the former congresswoman has slipped in the gubernatorial race, trailing two Democrats and two Republicans in recent polling. While she led early on, a string of controversies, including video of her clashing with a reporter over follow-up questions and clips of her berating campaign staff, circulated late last year and quickly undercut her standing.

The field is currently led by Democrat Xavier Becerra, the former state attorney general and U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, along with Republican Steve Hilton. Progressive billionaire Tom Steyer also remains among the top contenders.

New - Governor Poll - California



🔵 Becerra 18%

🔴 Hilton 18%

🔴 Bianco 14%

🔵 Stayer 12%

🔵 Porter 8%

🔵 Mahan 7%



Evitarus #C (🔵) - LV - 5/2 pic.twitter.com/uV2sNGHxNf — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) May 4, 2026

The primary is set for June 2, when the top two finishers, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

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