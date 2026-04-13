With Eric Swalwell Out of the Race, Here's a Little Reminder About The Leading Democrat Katie Porter

With Eric Swalwell’s campaign going down in flames amid a wave of sexual assault allegations, the top Democratic contender in California’s gubernatorial race is now out, leaving an already crowded primary even more unsettled.

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As the two Republican candidates continue to hold leading positions, the new Democratic frontrunner is Katie Porter, who has faced allegations of domestic abuse and criticism over her treatment of staff. Republicans have already begun attacking her, especially after she blasted Swalwell over the "horrifying" allegations against him.

In light of the allegations of sexual assault, Eric Swalwell should resign from Congress and end his campaign for public office. But those decisions do not absolve him of taking responsibility for his misconduct, especially when he has attempted to silence and retaliate against… — Katie Porter (@katieporterca) April 10, 2026

The allegations against Congressman Swalwell are horrifying. I’m thinking of the courageous women who have come forward to share their stories. We believe you and we stand with you. — Katie Porter (@katieporterca) April 10, 2026

"The allegations against Congressman Swalwell are horrifying," the former congresswoman wrote in a post on X. "I’m thinking of the courageous women who have come forward to share their stories. We believe you and we stand with you."

The post comes with a lovely community note that reads:

Katie Porter is an alleged domestic abuser who poured scalding potatoes on her ex husband’s head. She’s also been seen on camera verbally berating staff for minor sleights and has been described as abusive herself

Just in case anyone forgot, here is why Katie Porter hadn't been leading in the polls in California.

In October of last year, she stormed out of an interview after CBS's Julie Watts dared to ask her a follow-up question.

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter crashes out during interview with Julie Watts, CBS.



She couldn't answer the follow up questions so she stormed out saying that follow up questions were inappropriate and she didnt want to answer them pic.twitter.com/Uc3l02n3FM — Bureaucrats Suck (@bureaucratssuck) October 8, 2025

Just days later, other videos surfaced of Porter cursing out staff members during online interviews.

Katie Porter is INSANE! She has a history of abusing staff members and people close to her! California can't survive another Horrible Governor! pic.twitter.com/R6ZYTnVuK9 — Trump Girl 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 (@MAGA__Patriot) October 9, 2025

Dem CA gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter seen shooting death stares at her staff during a Zoom meeting after they messed up her lighting.



"I need the lights off... the bright lights... I need you to turn these off. These, that are killing me... Not that dark."



I'm convinced… pic.twitter.com/hE6JCwhjli — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2025

The Democratic field in California remains fractured, with billionaire Tom Steyer trailing close behind Porter in recent polling, hardly a sign of a strong bench of candidates.

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Meanwhile, Republicans are gaining momentum. Steve Hilton currently leads the race, with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco not far behind. The primary is set for June 2, with the top two finishers advancing to the general election. For the first time in years, Republicans may have a real shot at competing in the state.

2026 California Governor jungle primary



🔴 Steve Hilton 16%

🔴 Chad Bianco 14%

🔵 Eric Swalwell 10%

🔵 Katie Porter 10%

🔵 Tom Steyer 10%

🔵 Villaraigosa 3%

🔵 Matt Mahan 3%

🔵 Betty Yee 2%

🔵 Tony Thurmond 1%



(Top 2 advance to the general)



Evitarus poll (🔵) | 3/12-3/17 pic.twitter.com/D5w60MrMwm — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) March 24, 2026

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