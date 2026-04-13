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Tipsheet

With Eric Swalwell Out of the Race, Here's a Little Reminder About The Leading Democrat Katie Porter

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 13, 2026 1:30 PM
With Eric Swalwell Out of the Race, Here's a Little Reminder About The Leading Democrat Katie Porter
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

With Eric Swalwell’s campaign going down in flames amid a wave of sexual assault allegations, the top Democratic contender in California’s gubernatorial race is now out, leaving an already crowded primary even more unsettled. 

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As the two Republican candidates continue to hold leading positions, the new Democratic frontrunner is Katie Porter, who has faced allegations of domestic abuse and criticism over her treatment of staff. Republicans have already begun attacking her, especially after she blasted Swalwell over the "horrifying" allegations against him.

"The allegations against Congressman Swalwell are horrifying," the former congresswoman wrote in a post on X. "I’m thinking of the courageous women who have come forward to share their stories. We believe you and we stand with you."

The post comes with a lovely community note that reads:

Katie Porter is an alleged domestic abuser who poured scalding potatoes on her ex husband’s head. She’s also been seen on camera verbally berating staff for minor sleights and has been described as abusive herself

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL POLLING

Just in case anyone forgot, here is why Katie Porter hadn't been leading in the polls in California.

In October of last year, she stormed out of an interview after CBS's Julie Watts dared to ask her a follow-up question.

Just days later, other videos surfaced of Porter cursing out staff members during online interviews. 

The Democratic field in California remains fractured, with billionaire Tom Steyer trailing close behind Porter in recent polling, hardly a sign of a strong bench of candidates. 

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Meanwhile, Republicans are gaining momentum. Steve Hilton currently leads the race, with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco not far behind. The primary is set for June 2, with the top two finishers advancing to the general election. For the first time in years, Republicans may have a real shot at competing in the state.

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