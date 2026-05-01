Scott Bessent Reveals the True State of Iran Amid the US Blockade

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent painted a stark picture of Iran’s current position, as he described the regime as“rats in a sewer pipe” amid the tightening U.S. naval blockade of its ports and vessels. He portrayed a regime increasingly cornered as the blockade continues to tighten its grip around the regime's throat, forcing rationing and crippling the country's economy.

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"It is very difficult for rats in a sewer pipe to know what’s going on in the outside world," the Treasury secretary wrote on social media. "Some color for the Iranian Leadership as they literally sit in the dark:"

1. The United States has complete control of the Strait of Hormuz. 2. There is a hard currency, i.e. U.S. dollar, shortage. 3. Food and gasoline rationing are in place. 4. The entire international community has turned against you. 5. The BLOCKADE will continue, until there is pre-February 27 Freedom of Navigation.

It is very difficult for rats in a sewer pipe to know what’s going on in the outside world. Some color for the Iranian Leadership as they literally sit in the dark:



1. The United States has complete control of the Strait of Hormuz.



2. There is a hard currency, i.e. U.S. dollar,… https://t.co/oNHVEvdNE4 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 1, 2026

This comes as reports indicate the Iranian regime is becoming increasingly desperate, with oil storage nearing critical capacity and the possibility that it could soon be forced to shut down its wells, risking permanent damage and a long-term reduction in its output.

The president has praised the blockade as the most effective tool in his arsenal, even as the regime continues to publicly project strength and threaten the United States. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei allegedly issued a written statement on Thursday saying he would protect the country’s nuclear capabilities as he would its territory. The president, however, has brushed aside the posturing, telling reporters Thursday that the conversations are very different behind closed doors, as the regime begs for a deal.

It remains unclear what, if anything, will occur Friday as the 60-day deadline of the War Powers Resolution expires at the end of the day. It is also unclear whether the president is still focused on securing a deal or whether he will decide that decisive military action is necessary to bring an end to the Iranian regime.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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