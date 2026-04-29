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Wisconsin House Candidate Denounces Violence While Campaigning With Extremists

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 29, 2026 2:30 PM
Wisconsin House Candidate Denounces Violence While Campaigning With Extremists
Facebook/Cooke for Congress

Wisconsin House candidate Rebecca Cooke called on politicians to “bring the temperature down” following the attempted assassination of top Trump administration officials at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend. But critics have pointed out that, despite her appeal for restraint, Cooke has not always met that standard during her own campaign.

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"I denounce all forms of political violence. We need to bring the temperature down, stop pitting working folks against each other, and come together to solve the very serious problems facing our communities," Cooke said in a statement this week.

While her statement might be cut and dry, her past associations aren't.

Cooke is known to have a deep relationship with Kirk Bangstad, the owner of Minocqua Brewing Company, who gained notoriety after his company's official account expressed dismay over the poor marksmanship of those in the "resistance" after the failed assassination attempt over the weekend. 

"Well, we almost got #freebeerday," the brewing company's post read. "Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle. We’ll never know."

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Cooke previously worked as a political operative and fundraiser for Bangstad’s campaign as he ran for the state assembly, calling into question whether she truly supports "bring[ing] the temperature down."

Not only are some of her past associations being questioned, but she has also been seen smiling alongside protesters at “No Kings” rallies holding “86 47” signs, as well as individuals believed to be connected to her campaign holding signs comparing Republicans to Nazis, rhetoric many Republicans blame for contributing to rising political violence.

She has also proudly told potential voters at a campaign event that she intends to fight Republican "fascism."

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Despite Cooke’s condemnation of political violence, her past actions have left questions about whether that stance reflects her true position or is simply political positioning.

“No one is buying Rebecca Cooke’s fake ‘farm girl’ image anymore. She deserves to be called out for what she really is: a radical, far-left political operative who works for and is associated with people who want to kill President Trump and Republicans," RNC Spokesman Hunter Lovell said. "It’s clear that Cooke is a liberal lunatic who’s too extreme to represent rural Wisconsin.”

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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