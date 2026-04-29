The 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is Catching Up to Mamdani As He Begs NY State to Fix His Budget Crisis

The warmth of collectivism is catching up to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as he is begging the state of New York to bail his city out of its budget crisis, just months into his term.

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WARMTH OF COLLECTIVISM UPDATE: Mayor Zohran Mamdani declares a "budget crisis," asks for a bailout from the state government, and pushes back his deadline for completing the city budget at least 10 days:



"We cannot close this deficit with savings alone. We need new revenue, and… pic.twitter.com/KR0FD5YqbE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 28, 2026

"New York City faces a budget crisis of a historic magnitude," Mamdani said Tuesday. "We inherited a deficit larger than any since the Great Recession. Years of mismanagement and chronic under-budgeting, alongside a structural imbalance between what New York City sends to the state and what we receive in return, have taken a toll."

"We cannot close this deficit with savings alone. We need new revenue. And we need a structural reset in our relationship with the state," he said. "That is the only way to meet our legal obligation to pass a balanced budget, and to do so without imposing a financial burden onto the backs of working people. I'm glad to partner with Speaker Mennon as we call upon Albany and deliver a balanced budget. Together, we are extending the executive budget deadline from this coming Friday until May 12th, because a crisis of this scale cannot be solved without state action."

"I want to be clear. We are not simply asking others to act. New York City is doing our part," Mamdani added. "We are committed to governing what the fiscal responsibility this moment demands. Speaker Mennon and I have already identified meaningful savings, and we will continue that work, carefully, deliberately, and without cutting the services that New Yorkers rely on. But we cannot do it alone. That is why we are standing together this morning to underscore what is at stake and to call on Albany to deliver additional revenue."

Observers blasted the mayor’s plea, arguing that his agenda would not require so much additional revenue if it did not include programs like universal child care, free bus service, city-owned grocery stores, and expanded rent relief and housing initiatives. As one example of the city’s spending priorities, a city-owned grocery store planned to open in three years, on land the city already owns, is projected to cost taxpayers $30 million, compared to just $1 to $3 million for a typical privately owned store.

And yet, Mamdani has continued to blame the city’s budget problems on the previous administration.

"Wait…I’m confused. I thought socialist central planning was far superior to market forces… shouldn't NYC be bailing out the rest of America by this point?" Nick Freitas, a conservative political commentator and Former Virginia State Delegate, wrote on X.

Wait…I’m confused. I thought socialist central planning was far superior to market forces… shouldn't NYC be bailing out the rest of America by this point? https://t.co/tb6Ckbf6Ks — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) April 28, 2026

New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino also criticized Mamdani, whom she blamed for causing the entirety of the deficit.

"The deficit is entirely created by Mamdani himself and his insane budget request of $15 billion dollars over last year, an unheard of increase to fund his ridiculous wish list of giveaways to corrupt nonprofits, illegals, and political activists," she wrote.

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If we simply kept our spending to 2024-25 levels — already $107 billion dollars — we’d have no deficit. For context, that is equal to the budget for the ENTIRE state of Florida, and yet the incompetent children in charge of our budget somehow can’t make things work with that massive pile of money. It’s a total lack of leadership and everyone involved with this travesty should be ashamed of themselves.

The deficit is entirely created by Mamdani himself and his insane budget request of $15 billion dollars over last year, an unheard of increase to fund his ridiculous wish list of giveaways to corrupt nonprofits, illegals, and political activists.



If we simply kept our spending… https://t.co/55QQwxOOaR — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) April 28, 2026

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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