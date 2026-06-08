Look at This CNN Host's Face When John Fetterman Said This About Graham Platner

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) isn’t a fan of Graham Platner, the Maine Democrat running to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins. He’s faced endless bad press due to his Nazi tattoos, Reddit posts, sexting scandal, and now allegations of emotional abuse from multiple women. Last Friday, Fetterman discussed these topics with CNN’s Kasie Hunt, who appeared visibly uncomfortable. It was when the Pennsylvania Democrat brought up Platner possibly posting pictures of his genitals that things went off the rails a bit (via Overton):
CNN’s Kasie Hunt looked visibly uncomfortable as Senator Fetterman blew the whistle on Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner’s past behavior.— Overton (@overton_news) June 5, 2026
It was when Fetterman dropped the term “dick pics” that Hunt began to unravel.
HUNT: “Let me follow up on something you said there,… pic.twitter.com/X74skz73yE
Just an unbelievable 2 minutes of television pic.twitter.com/oMtXopGO7P— Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) June 5, 2026
It was when Fetterman dropped the term “dick pics” that Hunt began to unravel.
HUNT: “Let me follow up on something you said there, because I don’t think that we have this reporting.”
“Did you say or...did Senate Democrats discuss Graham Platner posting pictures of his...uh...you called it his dick...at...did you discuss this in a lunch?”
FETTERMAN: “No. What I’m saying is, is that he has been sending sexually explicit kinds of messaging with women, and I assume over the ten years that he was a membership in that....”
HUNT: “Okay, so you’re assuming that that’s what he was doing. I just...that’s what I just wanted to follow up on, because if that’s something that is in active conversation among Senate Democrats...that I think would be of interest to our audience.”
FETTERMAN: “A guy, a guy that he talked about and described, uh, dicks, you know, he, he’s already done that in his, his writings.”
“And when he would used to sit in the porta potties, you know, he would say that he would want to masturbate in them and describe those things.”
“So, uh, I mean, he has very interesting kinds of uhh...”
…
HUNT: “I’m glad my children aren’t old enough to watch this show, I gotta be honest.”
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Fetterman’s new nickname for Platner is “captain dick pick” (via NY Post):
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) is eviscerating his fellow Democrats for defending the “mess” of Graham Platner’s candidacy in Maine following mounting allegations of sexual misconduct.
“Every Democrat knows P-Hustle has Nazi ink, was Captain D–k-Pic on Kik, abusive towards women and slandered American soldiers online,” Fetterman told The Post Friday.
Members of his party are choosing instead “to suppress their gag reflex for the ‘greater good,'” he added, noting Platner’s upcoming Senate primary election on Tuesday, where the Maine candidate is expected to come out on top.
“P-Hustle?” Fetterman had responded when asked by reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday about the embattled Democratic candidate, who was recently revealed to have maintained an account by that name on the private messaging app Kik, which has been accused of enabling sexual predators and groomers.
That should be put on a t-shirt.
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