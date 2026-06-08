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Spencer Pratt's Chances of Making the LA Mayoral Runoff Might Have Collapsed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 08, 2026 6:00 AM
Spencer Pratt's Chances of Making the LA Mayoral Runoff Might Have Collapsed
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

He ran a fine campaign. It has some viral moments, but the deep blue cesspool of California, with its tortuous election-counting process and ballot-harvesting nonsense, proved too much of an institutional obstacle for Spencer Pratt to overcome. He’s likely knocked out of the runoff, overtaken by Nithya Rayman, who cried on election night as she knew her chances were cooked. Well, I forgot about the mail-in ballots, as did she apparently (via KTLA):

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What looked like a clear path to the November runoff for Spencer Pratt has suddenly become a much steeper climb.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman has overtaken the former reality TV star in the race for second place, according to the latest vote count from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

The shift comes after days of steadily narrowing margins as election officials continue processing hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES VOTER ID SPENCER PRATT

It’s painful to watch, with this entire process feeding into the narrative that election funny business is happening. Is ballot harvesting illegal? No, but it’s sketchy, and it points out that it only favors one side across the board. Actor Jamie Kennedy thought it was outright criminal what was happening in this race (via NY Post):

It’s enough for him to Scream.

Actor and comedian Jamie Kennedy expressed astonishment at the dramatic shift in odds away from Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral election.

The “Scream” star, who supports Pratt, shared a post on Friday showing that socialist city Councilmember Nithya Raman had a 95% chance of advancing to November’s general election despite Pratt still maintaining a lead with votes still being counted.

“This is a literal crime scene,” he wrote. “There is no way this is an honest election.”

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It’s a circus that’s for sure. 

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Why Are Male-Identifying Democrat Candidates All Creepy Weirdos? Kurt Schlichter
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