Spencer Pratt's Chances of Making the LA Mayoral Runoff Might Have Collapsed

He ran a fine campaign. It has some viral moments, but the deep blue cesspool of California, with its tortuous election-counting process and ballot-harvesting nonsense, proved too much of an institutional obstacle for Spencer Pratt to overcome. He’s likely knocked out of the runoff, overtaken by Nithya Rayman, who cried on election night as she knew her chances were cooked. Well, I forgot about the mail-in ballots, as did she apparently (via KTLA):

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What looked like a clear path to the November runoff for Spencer Pratt has suddenly become a much steeper climb. Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman has overtaken the former reality TV star in the race for second place, according to the latest vote count from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. The shift comes after days of steadily narrowing margins as election officials continue processing hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots.

I don’t think the L.A. election was stolen. What’s happening is legal.



The problem is that what’s legal in California is gross third-worldist slop that would make a dictator blush. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 8, 2026

Ballot harvesting is so corrupt that even third-world dictators find others ways to rig the vote because it’s too obvious.



Yet it’s “legal” in California, a state that can’t count a local election in under a month.



Just insane we put up with this. https://t.co/1rX889MzUw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 7, 2026

Mail-ins arriving before Election Day:

🔵 Bass: 38.1%

🔴 Pratt: 27.9%

🔵 Raman: 20%



Mail-ins arriving after Election Day:

🔵 Raman: 37% (+17% surge)

🔵 Bass: 34.9% (-3% drop)

🔴 Pratt: 19% (-9% drop)



Who are we kidding here? This is fraud. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: NITHYA RAMAN OVERTAKES SPENCER PRATT FOR LA MAYOR, *strongly* wins late mail-in drop



RAMAN ADVANCES to runoff against Karen Bass, Pratt is locked out — VoteHub



Just WOW. UNBELIEVABLE!!



LA MAIL DROP tonight:

🔵 Nithya Raman: 19,096 (39.9%) ‼️

🔵 Karen Bass: 15,691… pic.twitter.com/cgaHTTbz4S — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 8, 2026

Raman just "defeated" Pratt in LA



This was her on Election Night, crying on live TV after coming in distant 3rd place (before "late ballots" came): pic.twitter.com/pTcHkUWKOV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 8, 2026

DDHQ PROJECTION: Nithya Raman wins the second of two spots in the CA Los Angeles Mayor Nonpartisan Primary. https://t.co/YwopZ7mKNn pic.twitter.com/a5omzLwmsi — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 7, 2026

It’s painful to watch, with this entire process feeding into the narrative that election funny business is happening. Is ballot harvesting illegal? No, but it’s sketchy, and it points out that it only favors one side across the board. Actor Jamie Kennedy thought it was outright criminal what was happening in this race (via NY Post):

It’s enough for him to Scream. Actor and comedian Jamie Kennedy expressed astonishment at the dramatic shift in odds away from Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral election. The “Scream” star, who supports Pratt, shared a post on Friday showing that socialist city Councilmember Nithya Raman had a 95% chance of advancing to November’s general election despite Pratt still maintaining a lead with votes still being counted. “This is a literal crime scene,” he wrote. “There is no way this is an honest election.”

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It’s a circus that’s for sure.

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