Wait, Scott Pelley Never Heard of Bari Weiss?

CBS News’ Scott Pelley isn’t Walter Cronkite, nor will he be remembered as such. He’s the anchor and reporter who was fired after he couldn’t work with the new boss, Bari Weiss, and the new production crew she hired for 60 Minutes. He claims the network is on fire or something. Dude, the outlet will be fine without you. Even comedian Bill Maher couldn’t care less, adding that a) he wouldn’t really know about the so-called editorial changes if he didn’t read about it, and b) being a 60 Minutes correspondent isn’t a hard job.

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🚨 Scott Pelley bragging about being “in combat” as a journalist while attacking Trump is peak media arrogance.



Pelley: “I’ve never worn the uniform, but I’ve been in combat for this country. I’m not aware that the President of the United States has ever done any of those things… pic.twitter.com/SVbrkH7UxR — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 7, 2026

The program still airs segments that don’t portray the Trump administration in a good light, but it’s become part of this delusional censorship narrative pushed by Democrats. Pelley sat down with The New York Times to talk about his firing, and he was the one soaking up his 15 minutes of fame. Scott, no one will care that you got fired for being a whiny baby last week at the end of the month. More people are focused on the New York Knicks’ playoff run right now, where the team is two wins away from winning its first NBA championship since 1973. The team hasn’t lost in two months. They play tonight at the Garden with a 2-0 lead over the favored San Antonio Spurs. Trump will be there tonight.

Scott Pelley tells the NYT that when Bari Weiss was hired to run CBS News, he had never heard of her.



How can someone be this out of touch? Seems to justify what critics of the program have been saying. pic.twitter.com/XbcYF6BkDa — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 7, 2026

Scott Pelley can choose to be dense if he likes, as many members of the media do, but there are reams of data showing that Americans think various outlets and media in general are both biased and untrustworthy.



🤡 https://t.co/8ggZHPY111 — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) June 7, 2026

Scott Pelley sobs when he argues he’s just like U.S. troops because both go to war to serve the country and might even be more important because “there is no democracy without journalism”…



“Don’t care about the country? [CRYING] I’ve never worn the uniform, but I’ve been in… pic.twitter.com/omB9uteXFq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 7, 2026

Scott Pelley says, contrary to what President Trump, Bari Weiss, and others claim, there's no evidence Renee Good tried to hit ICE officer Jonathan Ross with her car, but he shot her anyway pic.twitter.com/mSJyYT9idr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 7, 2026

Pelley didn’t know who editor-in-chief Bari Weiss was, which shows he was out of touch. He also seemed to imply that he doesn’t agree that Renee Good, who tried to run over a federal agent in Minneapolis, was accurate or something. He also accused her of tampering with his report on it. The body cam footage is clear, Scott, unless you’re a biased scum—she accelerated into him. It doesn’t matter because it was already ruled to be a justified shooting, so Scott, again, is wrong. Still, Pelley never heard of Weiss, a former New York Times editorial writer who was forced out of her job because the news writers were pro-Hamas clowns who hated Israel. She’s influential enough for CBS to buy her Free Press, Pelley. That’s no small feat. The guy is just an arrogant ass. Also, he needs to stop comparing his work to that of those in uniform. We will survive without Pelley’s nonsense. We cannot do without a military. They’re indispensable. Scott was much more expendable. The rest of the 60 Minutes reporters, like Lesley Stahl, all decided to stay, so it’s just Scott whining right now.

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The New York Times has more about his termination:

Ellison then hires Bari Weiss to run CBS News. Weiss is a former opinion writer at The New York Times who left to start her own publication after claiming bias in the Times Opinion section. I never worked with her, for the record. The Free Press, which she launched, is generally pro-Israel and bills itself as pushing against what it sees as the mainstream media. What did you make of her appointment? I was not familiar with her name, so I did some research and discovered those things that you just outlined. What concerned me was that she had zero television experience and had never managed a large global operation like CBS News. Those were red flags to me, but I thought, David Ellison thinks she’s the right person for the job. We are absolutely going to welcome her, listen to her, and give her the benefit of the doubt. […] You’ve now accused Weiss of injecting “falsehoods and bias” into at least one of your politically sensitive stories. What did she specifically ask for? What story? That’s February, and my team and I are doing a story about the protests in Minneapolis against the ICE crackdown there. We’ve interviewed Senator Rand Paul, Republican, because he’s going to hold hearings into this, and the fact that a Republican was going to do that was quite newsworthy. So, we interviewed Senator Paul and then built out a story about what had happened — the killing of Renee Good, the killing of Alex Pretti, the protests. I felt it was very important to identify that the protesters themselves were being very aggressive and that they were half of these confrontations, and so I instructed my producers to find images in which we see the protesters acting aggressively. We found a picture of a protester chest-bumping an officer. We found a picture of an officer being hit in the head with a snowball. We culled together a lot of video of protesters screaming in the faces of officers because we were going to talk about the killing of Pretti and the killing of Good, and it seemed to me important to tell the audience about the entire context. I thought we’d done a really good job with this. We also included a picture of Alex Pretti before he was killed kicking out a taillight on a police car and made a point of saying, this is Alex Pretti and this is what he did. So, the story goes through screenings. It’s very well received. There are notes as always and we do rewrites as always. But this is on a very tight deadline. It’s Sunday; we’re going on the air that night. And in the case of stories that are, as we say, crashing, our deadline on Sunday is noon. So, we work on all of these things. We get the piece approved by everyone. And about four hours after our deadline, Bari Weiss sends an email to my boss, Tanya Simon. Two of the things in the email include, can we make the protesters look more violent? Now, I’m paraphrasing. I don’t have the quote, but that’s what was communicated to me. And the other thing, Renee Good’s car. You need to describe her as driving toward the officer. This is not what you see on the video. On the video, you see the officer standing slightly off the front of the car. And you clearly see Ms. Good’s wheels turned completely as far as they will go, away from the officer. But he shoots her in the head, kills her, and says something about her that I can’t repeat in polite company. We have gone out of our way in our plan from the very beginning to show the protesters for the responsibility that they had. We had already scrubbed the video archives, looking for those scenes. Somehow that wasn’t enough for Ms. Weiss. The video showed that the officer wasn’t standing in front of the car and she wasn’t driving toward him, but that’s what the president said about that, and that’s the way she wanted it described. Did you do as she asked? I asked my producers, “Did we leave anything out that’s important? Did we make a mistake here? I don’t think so, but go back and look.” And then I sat down with a video editor, and I went over the video of the Renee Good killing over and over again, and realized that the event was not as the president said and not the way Bari Weiss remembered it. And it’s late. Our deadline was noon. It’s now almost 5 o’clock. That’s dangerous as hell. So I decided that I wouldn’t do those things. I wasn’t going to get in a debate about it. I wasn’t going to call Bari Weiss about it. I was just going to refuse to make those changes. Did you change any language in the broadcast? Anything? Not that I recall based on her notes, but as you probably are aware, when you’re doing a story, especially on deadline, a lot of things happen, there’s a lot of input, and you’re just scrambling to save everybody’s skin because you’re going to have a crash, which is what happened. Next day I didn’t hear anything. Nobody called, nobody said anything. It occurred to me that maybe Bari Weiss didn’t see the broadcast and didn’t realize that those changes hadn’t been made. But that’s how that happened. There was a thumb on the scale for the president’s version of events that I felt was a level of political influence that I had never seen in 37 years at CBS News. [When asked about this incident, a CBS News spokesperson wrote, “In an email, Bari made four points in the course of editorial back-and-forth. They had no political motivation and were proposed solely to make the piece as strong, fair, and accurate as possible. As is frequently the case in any newsroom that operates with collaboration, not everything she raised made it into the final piece.”]

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Also, the CBS News firings were...murders (via NY Post):

Jobless news veteran Scott Pelley broke down in tears as he claimed the hysterical tirade that got him fired from “60 Minutes” was a response to the “murders” of his “family” in a “Black Thursday massacre” at the show. Pelley, 68, broke down several times during an interview with the New York Times as he discussed for the first time being axed from CBS News after nearly four decades at the network. He conceded that he had been hyperbolic to accuse new network boss Bari Weiss of murdering “60 Minutes” — just to go even further, claiming it was the staff themselves that she murdered. “It’s like your spouse being murdered,” he said at one point of the rejigging of staff with newcomers in to take charge at the show.

Sounds like his firing was warranted.

Enjoy the attention, man. It’ll be forgotten soon.

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