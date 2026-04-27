Here's the Latest on Negotiations With Iran: The Regime Just Took Nuclear Negotiations off the Table

The Iranian regime just took nuclear negotiations off the table, sort of.

Amid negotiations to end the war, the Iranian regime has proposed that the United States focus talks solely on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and ending the conflict, while postponing nuclear discussions for a separate round of negotiations.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Iran is no longer willing to negotiate over its nuclear program at all, per Tasnim. Discussions will only cover ending the war, sanctions relief, compensation, and lifting the blockade. Nuclear issues "could be addressed later in a separate agreement," only after the… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 26, 2026

🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran's proposal is now fully visible.



Lift the naval blockade first. End the war. Nuclear negotiations come later. Much later.



Trump responds by convening a Situation Room meeting tomorrow with his full national security team.



Tehran is asking Washington to remove its… https://t.co/7NrlA4TDto pic.twitter.com/HewjzxAwBY — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 27, 2026

BREAKING: Iran through Pakistani mediators has given the US a new proposal for reaching a deal on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war, per Axios.



Details include:



1. Nuclear negotiations are postponed for a later stage under the deal



2. President Trump is… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 27, 2026

While accepting the proposal could fast-track an end to the war, it would eliminate much of the Trump administration’s current leverage over the Iranian regime in nuclear negotiations, an issue President Trump has previously described as “the only point that really mattered.”

In response to the new proposal, the president is set to hold a meeting in the Situation Room with his top advisors on Monday.

This comes as the U.S. negotiating team canceled its trip to Islamabad, Pakistan, after the president accused Iranian officials of stalling negotiations.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Donald Trump says NO, his team is NOT wasting time meeting with unserious Iranians in Pakistan this weekend



RIGHT before Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were preparing to board the plane, 47 said — you’re staying here. IRAN CAN CALL US!



TRUMP TO FOX: “We have… pic.twitter.com/itUVk6TBtF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 25, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.