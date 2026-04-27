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Here's the Latest on Negotiations With Iran: The Regime Just Took Nuclear Negotiations off the Table

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 27, 2026 11:15 AM
Here's the Latest on Negotiations With Iran: The Regime Just Took Nuclear Negotiations off the Table
AP Photo/John McDonnell

The Iranian regime just took nuclear negotiations off the table, sort of.

Amid negotiations to end the war, the Iranian regime has proposed that the United States focus talks solely on keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and ending the conflict, while postponing nuclear discussions for a separate round of negotiations.

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While accepting the proposal could fast-track an end to the war, it would eliminate much of the Trump administration’s current leverage over the Iranian regime in nuclear negotiations, an issue President Trump has previously described as “the only point that really mattered.”

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In response to the new proposal, the president is set to hold a meeting in the Situation Room with his top advisors on Monday.

This comes as the U.S. negotiating team canceled its trip to Islamabad, Pakistan, after the president accused Iranian officials of stalling negotiations.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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