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The Department of Justice Announces It's Bringing Back Death by Firing Squad in Capital Punishment Cases

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 24, 2026 2:45 PM
The Department of Justice Announces It's Bringing Back Death by Firing Squad in Capital Punishment Cases
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Trump administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday announced that it will be bringing back death by firing squad in death penalty cases.

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"Today, the Department of Justice acted to restore its solemn duty to seek, obtain, and implement lawful capital sentences — clearing the way for the Department to carry out executions once death-sentenced inmates have exhausted their appeals," the DOJ memo read

"Among the actions taken are readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during the first Trump Administration, expanding the protocol to include additional manners of execution such as the firing squad, and streamlining internal processes to expedite death penalty cases."

"If anybody murders someone in the capital, capital punishment," the president said at the White House on Friday. "Capital, capital punishment. If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, D.C., we're going to be seeking the death penalty. And that's a very strong preventative. And everybody that's heard it agrees with it. I don't know if we're ready for it in this country, but we have it. It is. We have no choice."

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DOJ DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON

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