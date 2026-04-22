Iran Just Reached For Another Piece of Leverage As The IRGC Threatens to Cut Undersea Internet Cables

The Iranian regime is continuing to face increasing pressure after President Trump granted an additional three to five days of ceasefire, allowing the fractured government more time to attempt negotiations with the United States.

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However, in the interim, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hardliners are reportedly reaching for remaining pieces of leverage, this time threatening to cut the seven internet cables running along the bottom of the Strait of Hormuz. If carried out, the move could have severe consequences, as surrounding Gulf states and U.S. allies rely on those cables for over 90 percent of their internet, banking, and cloud services. By contrast, Iran relies on them for less than 40 percent of its internet capabilities.

BREAKING: The IRGC warns of cutting the seven submarine internet cables that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which would trigger a "digital catastrophe" for Gulf states that depend on them for over 90% of their internet, banking, and cloud services, per Tasnim.



Iran relies on… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 22, 2026

From Iran International:

IRGC-linked Tasnim [News Agency] has pointedly mapped the Persian Gulf’s undersea internet cables and cloud infrastructure in what appears to be a thinly veiled warning that the region’s digital backbone may now be in Iran’s line of fire. The report, published on Wednesday, focused on the Strait of Hormuz not only as an energy chokepoint but as a critical corridor for submarine cables serving countries around the Persian Gulf, including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Tasnim also drew attention to the concentration of cloud and data-center infrastructure in states on the southern side of the Persian Gulf, especially the UAE and Bahrain, effectively sketching a map of assets whose disruption could carry major economic and communications consequences. That warning carries added weight because digital infrastructure has already come under attack in this war.

While the threat would not affect the United States’ internet or communications directly, it could impact not only the Gulf region but also cause ripple effects as far away as India and Europe. It is unclear how Gulf countries would respond, or whether it could push them closer to joining the conflict.

Such an escalation would most likely bring an end to the ceasefire, with the United States potentially resuming its bombing campaign.

American officials have yet to comment on how they would respond to such an escalation.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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