Here's What Iran Is Up to After President Trump Extended the Ceasefire

Iran appears to be testing the limits of the ceasefire, as less than 24 hours after President Trump extended it, the regime reportedly attacked three vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and seized control of two of them.

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🚨 TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR IRAN



Iran is BEGGING for FAFO from President Trump by reportedly attacking 3 vessels, SEIZING 2 in the Strait of Hormuz



The IRGC apparently now controls 2 of them.



"Axios reports that Trump is giving Iran 3-5 days to unify behind a ceasefire… pic.twitter.com/iIVdAOLku0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Iran has reportedly ATTACKED 3 SHIPS in the Strait of Hormuz, says it SEIZED 2 after President Trump extends the ceasefire



The IRGC is moving in a direction it cannot come back from.



47 IS WATCHING! pic.twitter.com/UFLlhBWHpq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2026

This comes as Axios reported that the ceasefire extension President Trump gave Iran on Tuesday is set to span an extra three to five days.

"Trump is willing to give another three to five days of ceasefire to allow the Iranians to get their shit together," a U.S. source briefed on the matter told Axios. "It is not going to be open-ended."

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so, and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," the president wrote on Truth Social. "I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

This comes as internal turmoil within the regime continues to complicate any potential deal. Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are reportedly unwilling to concede to U.S. demands, even as Iranian government officials and negotiators appear more open to compromise. That divide is seen as a key reason the last supposed agreement collapsed, not due to a U.S. failure, but because the negotiating party accepted terms the IRGC refused to honor.

🚨 IRAN JUST WENT INTO CRISIS MODE



The IRGC generals and commanders are OVER RULING Iranian officials in a power struggle and want to STRONG ARM Trump



The regime is now in CHAOS.



"There could be a coup. No one knows who's calling the shots. Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner were… pic.twitter.com/VvjIWjTPPQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2026

To make matters worse, the Iranian government is continuing to flaunt its waning military might, parading a missile launcher through Tehran.

BREAKING: The IRGC paraded a missile launcher around civilian neighborhoods in Tehran.



Putting military infrastructure in the middle of civilians is a war crime. pic.twitter.com/EsMFy1ojsh — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 22, 2026

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However, despite the failure to reach a deal, the United States has continued its blockade of Iranian ports and ships, costing the regime hundreds of millions of dollars a day, something administration officials say is severely crippling its economy. Even with that financial pressure, the IRGC and other hardline elements have shown no signs of backing down from their positions.

At this point, it remains unclear whether a negotiated solution is even possible, as ongoing military action appears, to some, to be a more decisive option.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.