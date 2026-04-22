Longtime Georgia Democrat, Congressman David Scott, Dies at 80

Representative David Scott (D-GA), the longtime Democrat who has represented Georgia’s 13th District since 2003, has died. The congressman had filed to run for his 13th term in Congress.

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🚨 JUST IN: US Rep. David Scott (D-GA) has passed away at 80 years old, his office confirms



Scott had filed to run for a 13th term in office



Rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gUgrVQblJS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 22, 2026

Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) passed away last night, according to multiple House Democratic members and aides.



The Congressional Black Caucus is holding its weekly meeting, where many members are learning the news. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver opened with a prayer before Chair Yvette Clarke… — Michael Jones (@bymichaeljones) April 22, 2026

Rep. David Scott (D-GA) has died.



Learn more about his life and career by searching his 527 C-SPAN appearances: https://t.co/JRbvS9Zkr4 RIP. pic.twitter.com/IkVV5Xx8r0 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 22, 2026

The Congressman was the first African-American to serve as the chair of the House’s Agriculture Committee, which he was tapped to lead in 2020.

However, amid concerns over his health and advanced age, he faced six challengers in his district in the May 19 primary, with critics arguing he was too old to effectively carry out his duties.

Rep. Scott’s death reduces the total number of House lawmakers to 430, with 217 Republicans, 212 Democrats, one GOP-aligned independent, and five vacancies. He is the fifth Congressman to die in office since January 2025.

"The State of Georgia joins his family and those he represented for so many years in mourning the passing of Congressman David Scott," Georgia governor Brian Kemp wrote in a statement. "A devoted public servant, he served his state as a stalwart supporter of Georgia's agriculture industry — our largest economic driver. Our prayers are with his family, colleagues, and loved ones at this time."

The State of Georgia joins his family and those he represented for so many years in mourning the passing of Congressman David Scott. A devoted public servant, he served his state as a stalwart supporter of Georgia's agriculture industry — our largest economic driver. Our prayers… — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 22, 2026

His death is not expected to significantly impact the midterm balance, as he represented a heavily Democratic and majority-Black district.

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