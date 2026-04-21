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Tipsheet

Gutfeld Blasts Gov Tim Walz As a 'Traitor' for Attacking Trump on Foreign Soil

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 21, 2026 10:30 AM
Gutfeld Blasts Gov Tim Walz As a 'Traitor' for Attacking Trump on Foreign Soil
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Greg Gutfeld blasted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a “traitor” after he traveled to Spain, to deliver a keynote address at the inaugural Global Progressive Mobilization conference. At the event, Walz rallied international left-wing leaders against rising far-right movements, discussed progressive policy, and criticized President Trump’s foreign policy toward Iran. 

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Gutfeld argued that while Democrats are expected to serve as the opposition party, that role should not be completely extended into the foreign arena, where U.S. leaders are typically expected to project unity and strength. He contended that consistently undermining the president abroad, without regard for how it may affect U.S. policy or standing, is irresponsible.

"Waltz goes to a foreign country to bash the President of the United States, and he's the only governor in American history to have his state conquered by pirates," Gutfeld said. "Think about it. I mean, it's like he is the last guy anybody should listen to. 

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"If Waltz goes abroad to bash Trump, he's also bashing America because he's the agent for America, and he's seeking out an audience that actually appreciates it," he continued. "He is, in effect, a traitor, but we already knew that."

"Now, I will defend Democrats because they are the opposition party, and you really only have one role—opposition. This is why when we talk about how politically divided we are, it's true, but it's also kind of baked in the system," Gutfeld added. "You can't expect the Dems to embrace the Republicans when the Dems aren't in power. That's how it works."

"However, you do expect fierce opposition with a measure of responsibility," he said. "If there are two boxers in the ring, there's an agreement one isn't going to enter the ring with a switchblade, but they've decided that Trump is Hitler. Therefore, you can suspend the rules. You can unleash lawfare, you can create hoaxes, you can involve foreign actors, and you can fly to other countries to trash the president because he's different."

"He's different, but this is still the same thing. It's still treason."

This comes as Democratic leaders across the country have continued to frame the Iran war as a major failure for the United States, a view that has yet to bear out. While Iran has shown little follow-through in negotiations, U.S. military operations have been described as highly successful, targeting leadership, disrupting command structures, and significantly degrading its air and naval capabilities.

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If negotiations continue to stall in the coming days, the responsibility will lie with Iran, not the United States, and the Trump administration will gladly resume military operations.

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