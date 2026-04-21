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Tipsheet

Secretary Markwayne Mullin Warns Emergency Funding for DHS Is Set to Run Out by the End of April

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 21, 2026 2:30 PM
Secretary Markwayne Mullin Warns Emergency Funding for DHS Is Set to Run Out by the End of April
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The partial government shutdown is poised to become an even bigger problem, as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed Tuesday that the department’s emergency funding is expected to run out by the end of the month.

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The partial shutdown, mainly affecting DHS funding, has been out of the news cycle for a while, after President Trump signed an executive order allowing DHS to use emergency funding to pay its employees. That move addressed the most immediate issue, as airports across the country faced major disruptions, with some reporting nearly 40 percent of TSA agents not showing up for work. 

However, even though DHS employees began receiving pay again, the lack of funding still remained unresolved, and the situation is now coming back as emergency resources are depleting.

"My payroll through DHS is just over 1.6 billion dollars every two weeks, so the money is going extremely fast, and once that happens, there is no emergency funds after that," Secretary Mullin revealed on Fox News. "After we get through April, which I've got two more weeks, I've got one payroll left, and there is no more emergency funds, so the president can't do another executive order for us to use money because there's no more money."

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DHS DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MARKWAYNE MULLIN TSA

This comes as no major reports have emerged of Congress pursuing any bipartisan funding agreement for the department over the past week, with the issue largely flying under the radar.

The last funding bill advanced in the Senate was met with criticism from Republicans, who argued it conceded too much to Democratic priorities and failed to adequately fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as well as parts of Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The bill passed in the early morning hours and was hailed by Senate Democrats as a victory.

House Republicans opposed the measure and ultimately refused to pass it, prompting President Trump to take executive action to help address the resulting funding gap.

However, with emergency resources now running low again, the issue appears set to resurface as a potential crisis within weeks.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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