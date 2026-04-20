President Trump Slams Obama’s Iran Deal As the 'One of the Worst Ever,' Vows to Ensure a Better One

President Trump criticized former President Barack Obama on Monday, calling the Iran nuclear agreement “one of the worst deals ever made,” as he said his own prospective deal with the Iranian regime would ensure that the leading state sponsor of terrorism is unable to develop a nuclear weapon.

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With the two-week ceasefire set to expire on Wednesday, it remains unclear whether Iran will negotiate in good faith or whether the United States will resume Operation Epic Fury.

🚨 NOW: President Trump CONFIRMS that the deal he's brokering with Iran will be LEAGUES above Barack Hussein Obama's "Iran Nuclear Deal"



47 has the cards.



"It was a guaranteed Road to a Nuclear Weapon, which will not, and cannot, happen with the Deal we’re working on. They… pic.twitter.com/ta2xKwXMTd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 20, 2026

"The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA, commonly referred to as “The Iran Nuclear Deal,” penned by Barack Hussein Obama and Sleepy Joe Biden, one of the Worst Deals ever made having to do with the Security of our Country," President Trump declared on Truth Social. "It was a guaranteed Road to a Nuclear Weapon, which will not, and cannot, happen with the Deal we’re working on."

"They actually gave $1.7 Billion Dollars in 'GREEN' Cash, loaded into a Boeing 757, and flown to Iran for Iranian leadership to spend anyway they saw fit," the president added. "He emptied out all of the Cash from Banks in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland. Those Bankers said they’ve never seen anything like it before. In addition, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was paid to Iran."

"If I did not terminate that 'Deal,' Nuclear Weapons would have been used on Israel, and all over the Middle East, including our cherished U.S. Military Bases," he said. "The Fake News, like Lightweight Washington Post 'Journalist' David Ignatius, loves to talk about the JCPOA, knowing that it was DANGEROUS, and a Complete Embarrassment to our Country."

"If a Deal happens under 'TRUMP,' it will guarantee Peace, Security, and Safety, not only for Israel and the Middle East, but for Europe, America, and everywhere else," he concluded. "It will be something that the entire World will be proud of, instead of the years of Embarrassment and Humiliation that we have been forced to suffer due to incompetent and cowardly leadership! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

This comes as the two-week ceasefire deadline with Iran quickly approaches, with President Trump declaring that they have one last chance to make a deal.

🚨 IRAN IS ABOUT TO BE “BLOWN UP” if they keep SCREWING AROUND



President Trump lays the decisive hammer: "If Iran does not sign this deal, the whole country is getting blown up” — 47 to FOX



Trump says he’s NOT making the same mistake as Hussein Obama.



It’s their “last chance.”… pic.twitter.com/igs3tOypmD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 19, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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