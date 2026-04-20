Republicans Post Historic Fundraising Edge Over Democrats in Early 2026

Republicans are looking strong heading into the midterm elections, as the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised a record $47.1 million in donations in the first quarter of 2026.

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This marks not only the fifth straight quarter of fundraising success over Democrats but also the first time in over a decade that Republicans have outraised Democrats in the first year of an election cycle.

Big news! The NRCC delivered its strongest first quarter fundraising in history AND the best March fundraising ever recorded.



This unprecedented momentum reflects tremendous Republican enthusiasm to protect our conservative Majority: pic.twitter.com/dM9Uv9L0Me — NRCC (@NRCC) April 20, 2026

Republicans are LAPPING Democrats in fundraising & building a war chest they can’t match.



Outraised, outworked, outmatched - every 👏 single👏 quarter👏 pic.twitter.com/T8VY0eZK26 — NRCC (@NRCC) April 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Democrats are still struggling in an election cycle where they would typically hold a financial advantage. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has yet to post its first-quarter numbers, although it is known that Republicans currently hold the edge.

"This historic fundraising quarter proves House Republicans have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm behind our agenda to lower costs and keep Americans safe," NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said. "House Republicans are united, battle-tested, and building the financial firepower to protect our majority and take the fight directly to Democrats’ extreme agenda."

This comes as President Trump has repeatedly stressed how crucial it is for Republicans to hold Congress, warning that Democrats have vowed to impeach him for a third time.

In January, he cautioned Republicans that if they don’t win, “they’ll find a reason to impeach” him, as many Democratic candidates have vowed to do just that.

“[I]f we don't win the midterms, they'll find a reason to impeach me—I'll get impeached,” Trump says after bombing Iran, botching the Epstein files, overthrowing Maduro, and unnecessarily handing so much ammo and the populist energy back to the left

pic.twitter.com/9mPWLshiXr — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) January 6, 2026

Democrat Rep. Summer Lee says Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed will vote to impeach President Trump if elected.



Democrats only goal is impeaching President Trump instead of actually helping the American people. pic.twitter.com/AMwaopQsjg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2026

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna says Democrats will impeach President Trump if they take back the House and convict him if Democrats take the Senate.



Democrats have no agenda other than to get President Trump. pic.twitter.com/lHxx3N1ED4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2026

We need to do whatever it takes to stop Trump.



Impeach him. Invoke the 25th Amendment. Force him to resign.



Because this isn’t politics as usual.



It’s illegal. It’s immoral. It’s putting lives at risk — and distracting from what working people actually need. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 17, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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