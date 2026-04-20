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Tipsheet

Republicans Post Historic Fundraising Edge Over Democrats in Early 2026

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 20, 2026 4:15 PM
Republicans Post Historic Fundraising Edge Over Democrats in Early 2026
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Republicans are looking strong heading into the midterm elections, as the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised a record $47.1 million in donations in the first quarter of 2026. 

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This marks not only the fifth straight quarter of fundraising success over Democrats but also the first time in over a decade that Republicans have outraised Democrats in the first year of an election cycle.

Meanwhile, Democrats are still struggling in an election cycle where they would typically hold a financial advantage. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has yet to post its first-quarter numbers, although it is known that Republicans currently hold the edge.

"This historic fundraising quarter proves House Republicans have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm behind our agenda to lower costs and keep Americans safe," NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said. "House Republicans are united, battle-tested, and building the financial firepower to protect our majority and take the fight directly to Democrats’ extreme agenda." 

This comes as President Trump has repeatedly stressed how crucial it is for Republicans to hold Congress, warning that Democrats have vowed to impeach him for a third time. 

In January, he cautioned Republicans that if they don’t win, “they’ll find a reason to impeach” him, as many Democratic candidates have vowed to do just that.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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