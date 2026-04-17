Iran's Economy Has Suffered a $1.7 Billion Loss As the Strait of Hormuz Has Officially Reopened

Iran’s economy is reportedly facing losses of more than $1.7 billion, as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and vessels has stretched to around five days, costing the regime an estimated $400 million per day.

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🚨 JUST IN: Iran's economy is now suffering a DEVASTING LOSS of $1.7 billion in just a few DAYS of President Trump's blockade



"Trump says the blockade may be more powerful than the BOMBING!" 🔥🔥



Oil extractors will have to almost SHUT DOWN soon, destroying their budget even… pic.twitter.com/YyTBOOikBF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 17, 2026

"It is day five, a full work week of the U.S. blockade out on the Persian Gulf behind me," Fox News' Matt Finn reported. "We have not heard any reports of any major confrontations or incidents, and the latest update from CENTCOM, it says 14 vessels have now heeded the warnings of the United States and complied with the blockade of Iranian ports."

The president himself went on to say that the blockade might have been more powerful than the bombing.

🚨PRESIDENT TRUMP: “THE BLOCKADE IS MORE POWERFUL THAN THE BOMBING.” 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cDTHfjV9fD — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) April 16, 2026

This comes as the Strait of Hormuz was declared open as of Friday morning, following Iran’s concession under mounting economic pressure. The Strait had been one of Tehran’s last remaining sources of leverage in the conflict, and President Trump ultimately found a way to target what remained of the regime and where it would hurt them the most.

"The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete," the president wrote on Truth Social. "This process should go very quickly, in that most of the points are already negotiated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump."

🚨 BREAKING: The STRAIT OF HORMUZ is OPEN



President Trump WINS!



"IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE."



Gas about to PLUMMET!



Checkmate. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oJnnsgZZZT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 17, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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