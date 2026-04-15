Hasan Piker: 'The Fall of the USSR Was One of the Greatest Catastrophes of the 20th Century'

Mike Johnson Torches Pope Over Feud With Trump
Mike Johnson Torches Pope Over Feud With Trump
Trump May Have Delivered a Crushing Blow to the Iranian Regime
Trump May Have Delivered a Crushing Blow to the Iranian Regime
What Democrats Are Trying to Do to Pete Hegseth Shows How Unserious They Are
What Democrats Are Trying to Do to Pete Hegseth Shows How Unserious They...
Leftists Mobs Violently Attacked a TPUSA Journalist. Will They Face Justice?
Leftists Mobs Violently Attacked a TPUSA Journalist. Will They Face Justice?
VIP
The 'Universal Healthcare' Democrats Want Is a Death Sentence
The 'Universal Healthcare' Democrats Want Is a Death Sentence
Why Is the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Hiding Public School Spending Data?
Why Is the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Hiding Public School Spending Data?
A 'British National' Murdered Two Women, Including a DHS Employee, in Georgia
A 'British National' Murdered Two Women, Including a DHS Employee, in Georgia
Tom Homan Has the Perfect Response for Catholic Leaders Complaining About Immigration Enforcement
Tom Homan Has the Perfect Response for Catholic Leaders Complaining About Immigration Enfo...
A U.K. Headteacher Warned People About the Southport Terrorist, Guess Why She Was Silenced
A U.K. Headteacher Warned People About the Southport Terrorist, Guess Why She Was...
Trump’s Not Wrong on the Euros
Trump’s Not Wrong on the Euros
VIP
This Is What Passes for an Intelligent Gun Control Argument These Days
This Is What Passes for an Intelligent Gun Control Argument These Days
This Democrat Says He Is 'Disgusted' After Having Eric Swalwell on His Show
This Democrat Says He Is 'Disgusted' After Having Eric Swalwell on His Show
Inside NATO’s Contingency Plan for a US Exit From the Alliance, and Why It Might Actually Be a Bad Thing
Inside NATO’s Contingency Plan for a US Exit From the Alliance, and Why...
A Top Democrat in California's Governor Race Just Vowed to Take the Most Extreme Position Yet on ICE
A Top Democrat in California's Governor Race Just Vowed to Take the Most...
Tipsheet

Hasan Piker: 'The Fall of the USSR Was One of the Greatest Catastrophes of the 20th Century'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 15, 2026 11:00 AM
Hasan Piker: 'The Fall of the USSR Was One of the Greatest Catastrophes of the 20th Century'
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Far-left streamer Hasan Piker made another striking remark Tuesday at Yale University, telling a room full of students that the collapse of the USSR was “one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century.” He argued that, without a counterweight to U.S. power, American foreign policy went unchecked, something he described as a regrettable development.

Advertisement

"The fall of the USSR was one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century," Piker told the crowd. "Just wait, listen, maybe you'll agree. Not only was there incalculable harm done to every single country under its banner, child prostitution, skyrocketing suicide rates, life expectancy plummeting, but America was no longer contested around the globe. And it is precisely because of the end to that multipolarity that we saw accelerated neoliberalism that is devastating every Western nation right now, unlimited and unchecked greed."

"Our successes are leading to our own demise, and the demise and collapse of the liberal system," he added. "The US has produced disaster after disaster after disaster."

His view boils down to the idea that the United States is a force for evil in the world, and that its involvement inevitably makes situations worse. It’s a perspective shared by some on both the far left and the isolationist right, arguing that the U.S. should step back from the global stage and avoid involvement abroad altogether.

Recommended

Inside NATO’s Contingency Plan for a US Exit From the Alliance, and Why It Might Actually Be a Bad Thing Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

This comes as the Democratic Party has increasingly embraced Piker, who has been seen campaigning with Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who drew attention after declining to celebrate the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, arguing that many people in his state were deeply saddened by it, among others.

While conservative media have highlighted Piker’s past rhetoric and controversial history, more Democrats appear willing to align with him, as Piker himself has said that requests from Democratic figures to meet with him have increased tenfold.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Inside NATO’s Contingency Plan for a US Exit From the Alliance, and Why It Might Actually Be a Bad Thing Dmitri Bolt
What Democrats Are Trying to Do to Pete Hegseth Shows How Unserious They Are Jeff Charles
Tom Homan Has the Perfect Response for Catholic Leaders Complaining About Immigration Enforcement Amy Curtis
Leftists Mobs Violently Attacked a TPUSA Journalist. Will They Face Justice? Amy Curtis
Trump May Have Delivered a Crushing Blow to the Iranian Regime Jeff Charles
This Democrat Says He Is 'Disgusted' After Having Eric Swalwell on His Show Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Inside NATO’s Contingency Plan for a US Exit From the Alliance, and Why It Might Actually Be a Bad Thing Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement