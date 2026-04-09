Eurpean Allies Could Soon Be Buying Oil Directly From The US

The Director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, revealed in an interview Thursday, that the Trump administration is pushing European allies to purchase oil directly from the United States, aiming to secure their energy supplies in the event of conflict with foreign adversaries.

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Many of our shared adversaries, like Russia and Iran, control significant portions of Europe's current supply, and therefore limit the action our allies can take against them.

🚨 JUST IN: The Trump administration is in talks with allies to have them buy a GUARANTEED amount of oil from America



Trump is delivering big on making us a net energy exporter! Drill baby drill! 🇺🇸



HASSETT: "If we set up offtake agreements with our allies so that they have a… pic.twitter.com/g2iWlgExkI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 9, 2026

"The President made a stunning comment the other night in his address to the nation that the U.S. produces more oil and gas than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined," Fox News' Maria Bartiromo said. "That was pretty incredible. So just to be clear, are you saying that you have received interest from allies across the world to buy oil and gas recently during this Iran conflict?"

"Right, it's one of the things that people mention in conversation is that if we set up offtake agreements with our allies so that they have a guaranteed supply of U.S. oil, they'd have a much more secure energy supply," Hassett said. "And that would be very, very good for reducing the risks that their country faces, and for sure we've had conversations about that really since the trade negotiations began years ago."

This comes as President Trump has expressed frustration with NATO allies who failed to assist the United States in Operation Epic Fury, with some even hindering U.S. efforts despite the potential benefits of a weakened Iran and an open Strait of Hormuz. The hope is that a more secure energy supply will pressure allies to provide meaningful support when the United States takes action against foreign adversaries.

The Trump administration is now openly discussing the possibility of leaving NATO, as Secretary-General Mark Rutte works to hold the alliance together amid ongoing concerns that Europe continues to rely heavily on the United States without offering comparable support in return.

🚨 JUST IN: The greatest Sec. of State Marco Rubio just WALKED OUT with NATO SecGen Mark Rutte



Rutte has repeatedly told Europe they should STOP taking free rides off the United States and listen to President Trump



Thank you for standing up for America, Marco! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/I2mdG8T45R — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump is considering PUNISHING the NATO countries which were UNHELPFUL to the US during the Iran operation, per WSJ



Trump would move US troops OUT of those particular NATO countries, and station them in countries that SUPPORTED the US.



No brainer.



And… pic.twitter.com/3BpXXo56kx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 8, 2026

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"NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN," President Trump blasted out on Truth Social on Wednesday. "REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!! President DJT"

"None of these people, including our own, very disappointing, NATO, understood anything unless they have pressure placed upon them!!!" the president wrote Thursday.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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