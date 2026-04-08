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Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies in Operation Epic Fury

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 08, 2026 1:45 PM
Trump And Rubio To Meet With NATO Chief Amid Betrayal by European Allies in Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to meet with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House Wednesday, following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran. 

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The Trump administration has expressed strong frustration with the alliance for refusing to support U.S. objectives, including securing the Strait of Hormuz, on which many European nations depend. Alleged “allies” offered little more than calls to resume negotiations, questioned President Trump’s plan, and in some cases even closed their airspace to U.S. military aircraft, moves widely viewed as a betrayal by European partners.

This comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said recently that the United States' "relationship" with NATO will have to be reexamined.

"After this conflict is concluded, we are going to have to reexamine that relationship," Rubio said. "We're going to have to reexamine the value of NATO in that alliance for our country." 

President Trump has also voiced his displeasure with supposed NATO allies.

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," President Trump wrote on Truth Social in March. "You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT."

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN MARCO RUBIO NATO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

European allies have suggested that NATO may become more Europe-centric, leaving the Trump administration to question why the United States should continue to be the backbone of the military alliance.

Update:

The White House indicated that an update on whether the United States will remain in NATO could come as early as Wednesday.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had This Warning to the Media About Their Iran Ceasefire Coverage Matt Vespa
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