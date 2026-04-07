Gavin Newsom's Wife Says Prisoners at San Quentin Are Serving Life Sentences Because of 'Accidents'

An old clip of California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of Governor Gavin Newsom, is circulating on social media. In it, she recalls a visit to San Quentin, the state’s oldest prison, where she suggested that many inmates were serving life sentences for tragic “accidents.”

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Siebel Newsom tied this reflection to the death of her younger sister when she was a child, a tragedy she has publicly said she still feels responsible for.

Gavin Newsom's wife recalls telling prisoners at San Quentin about running over and killing her sister with a golf cart.



She said that she wasn't punished because it was an accident but that the prisoners are doing life even though theirs was "probably an accident too." pic.twitter.com/24HqCHXSZh — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 7, 2026

"I had to be very raw when we interviewed the young men who were juvenile offenders in San Quentin," Newsom said.

"I told them about my own loss, where I lost my older sister a few days before my seventh birthday, and I blamed myself for her death. And I share that because they ultimately were accused of committing these violent crimes and sentenced for life. And I think it shocked them that this blonde lady who was interviewing them had a similar story, was perhaps in the wrong place at the wrong time, but wasn't punished the way they were, because clearly it was an accident. But theirs was probably an accident too."

Siebel Newsom's own story is actually very tragic. In 1981, six-year-old Jennifer Siebel and her eight-year-old sister Stacey were on a family vacation in Hawaii, where they and other children were playing on golf carts. Stacey hid behind Jennifer’s cart without her knowing and when the cart reversed, it fatally struck Stacey.

Jennifer has publicly discussed the survivor’s guilt this tragedy caused her, for example, in a 2023 Los Angeles Times interview, saying it drove her to “make up for that loss” by excelling and helping others.

However, to liken this to prisoners serving time in San Quentin is absurd. For over a decade, Democrats have pushed the narrative that many criminals are “misunderstood” or wrongfully imprisoned, a notion that has, in part, fueled rising crime in major Democratic-run cities, where progressive district attorneys often release repeat offenders who go on to commit more crimes.

While Newsom’s own story is undeniably tragic, it was a genuine accident and is not comparable. The First Partner of California did not face a prison sentence, so suggesting that many inmates are in prison under similar circumstances is simply ridiculous.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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