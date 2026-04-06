Here Is What Iran Was Able to Salvage From US Equipment Left Behind After Rescuing Downed F-15E Officer

The Iranian military has reportedly salvaged a used roll of toothpaste and a pair of boxers from two American C-130s abandoned after a high-stakes operation that rescued a downed F-15E weapons systems officer stranded deep in Iranian territory.

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🚨 LMFAO! Iranians have successfully recovered used American toothpaste and boxers from the rescue site of our airman



What a massive find!



Iran is about to drag these out on state TV to prove they “defeated” us again 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UISRuihskp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 5, 2026

The aircraft were not simply abandoned.

Located on a hastily constructed airstrip 200 miles inside Iranian territory, the planes had suffered technical failures caused by sand and dirt, rendering them unusable. This setback delayed Sunday’s rescue mission by several hours until replacement aircraft arrived to extract both the officer and his rescue team.

To avoid a Biden-esque scenario of leaving sensitive equipment in enemy hands, as his administration did in Afghanistan, U.S. forces destroyed the planes and other vehicles beyond recognition.

Photos show charred remains of two U.S. C‑130s in southern Iran, destroyed by U.S. forces after Special Forces rescued a downed F‑15E crew from a temporary forward operations base used in last night’s mission. pic.twitter.com/TnldIXjjxv — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 5, 2026

Additional footage from Iran shows two C‑130s destroyed by U.S. forces during the rescue of a downed F‑15E crew. https://t.co/zWD2Q0RB3d pic.twitter.com/ibhu3lPYwx — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 5, 2026

Worth it to bring home our military members.



Equipment can always be replaced.



Aerial footage shows the site where U.S. forces destroyed two of its C-130 aircraft. pic.twitter.com/0JEjQP88Bn — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) April 5, 2026

Several American military helicopters were also destroyed in the strike.

This comes as the rescue operation was declared a massive success, as the crew of a downed F-15E was successfully extracted from Iran. The pilot was rescued within six hours of the crash on Friday. Meanwhile, the weapons systems officer was forced to evade Iranian forces for several days, hiking 7,000 ft up a mountain, and hiding in a crevice, armed with nothing but a pistol.

SEAL Team 6 was deployed to rescue the airman, and he was brought to safety on Sunday.

BREAKING: President Trump hails the rescue of a missing U.S. airman from a downed F-15E in Iran after American forces recovered the colonel in a high-risk mission behind enemy lines. pic.twitter.com/c6uYNyB6Nt — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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