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Tipsheet

Here Is What Iran Was Able to Salvage From US Equipment Left Behind After Rescuing Downed F-15E Officer

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 06, 2026 2:30 PM
Here Is What Iran Was Able to Salvage From US Equipment Left Behind After Rescuing Downed F-15E Officer
X/@CENTCOM

The Iranian military has reportedly salvaged a used roll of toothpaste and a pair of boxers from two American C-130s abandoned after a high-stakes operation that rescued a downed F-15E weapons systems officer stranded deep in Iranian territory.

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The aircraft were not simply abandoned. 

Located on a hastily constructed airstrip 200 miles inside Iranian territory, the planes had suffered technical failures caused by sand and dirt, rendering them unusable. This setback delayed Sunday’s rescue mission by several hours until replacement aircraft arrived to extract both the officer and his rescue team.

To avoid a Biden-esque scenario of leaving sensitive equipment in enemy hands, as his administration did in Afghanistan, U.S. forces destroyed the planes and other vehicles beyond recognition.

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FOX NEWS IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Several American military helicopters were also destroyed in the strike.

This comes as the rescue operation was declared a massive success, as the crew of a downed F-15E was successfully extracted from Iran. The pilot was rescued within six hours of the crash on Friday. Meanwhile, the weapons systems officer was forced to evade Iranian forces for several days, hiking 7,000 ft up a mountain, and hiding in a crevice, armed with nothing but a pistol.

SEAL Team 6 was deployed to rescue the airman, and he was brought to safety on Sunday.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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