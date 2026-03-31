While “No Kings” protests erupted across the United States over the weekend, similar demonstrations sprang up across Western Europe, with organizers claiming to demand an end to Operation Epic Fury and a return to U.S.-Iran negotiations.

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At least, that’s the official line.

For the average leftist protester, the cause often seems far less clear. Clips from the weekend showed participants waving Hamas and communist flags, and struggling, or outright refusing, to debate their own positions.

One particularly astounding clip from Europe captured a reporter asking a young woman why global attention is focused on the Strait of Hormuz rather than the “Gays of Hormuz.” Her immediate response: fierce opposition to the “injustice.”

"Isn't it a little bit homophobic that we're so focused on the Straits of Hormuz and not the Gays of Hormuz?" the reporter asked.

"Yes, I agree. Yes, for sure," the woman replied.

"Why do you think they're willing to leave the gays of Hormuz behind?"

"I think it's just, um, history," she said. "Historically, like, you know, gays have always been very discriminated against, which is wrong on so many levels. Even in war. It just takes more reform in government, obviously, and then also educating society."

"I just feel like if we're gonna go in there, we can't leave the gay people behind. I don't think we should go in there at all, but if we're going to the Gays of Hormuz, we could turn it into Fire Island," the reporter added, referencing the Long Island, New York, enclave renowned as a premier LGBTQ+ refuge.

"For sure," the woman replied.

The exchange highlights a serious problem on the left: a tendency to favor performative outrage over genuine understanding, so much so that it raises the question of how much general knowledge they actually have about the issues they claim to care about.

The result is people who know little to nothing about what they are "fighting" for, instead opting to be part of a movement, with no clear goal.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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