LA Hospice Fraudsters Reportedly Shut Down After Nick Shirley's Investigation

The main business featured in independent journalist Nick Shirley’s most recent video on hospice fraud in Los Angeles has reportedly shut down just two weeks after being exposed, as Shirley pledged to continue to root out fraudsters, and track where taxpayers' money is really going.

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🚨 Here is the full 40 minutes of my crew and I exposing California fraud, Minnesota was big but California is even bigger... We uncovered over $170,000,000 in fraud as these fraudsters live in luxury with no consequences. Like it and share it, the fraud must STOP.



We ALL work… pic.twitter.com/7nWX9jL6NI — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

🚨UPDATE: LA hospice fraudsters shut down their fraudulent business and flee the building. This “business” was operating as a home healthcare and hospice consultant, teaching others how to start a fraudulent hospice business.



Why run if you have nothing to hide?



FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/9lEDZlva9w — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 29, 2026

"LA hospice fraudsters shut down their fraudulent business and flee the building," Shirley wrote on X. "This 'business' was operating as a home healthcare and hospice consultant, teaching others how to start a fraudulent hospice business."

"Why run if you have nothing to hide?" he added.

The alleged fraudsters were the focus of Shirley’s latest investigation, with the purported head of the fraudulent hospice provider becoming confrontational as Shirley attempted to question him. The man refused to answer any questions, demanded to know who Shirley was, and even threatened to call the police.

🚨 BREAKING: Nick Shirley just dropped footage of himself being CONFRONTED by a panicked man after trying to expose hospice fraud in California



"Fraudsters don't like being exposed. Why are you raising your voice if you have nothing to hide? Why are you so scared about me coming… pic.twitter.com/6HTzHGqhV8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2026

This, however, was just one of several alleged hospice fraudsters operating out of a shady, rundown building, where nearly everyone seemed to own luxury vehicles, including custom-wrapped Cybertrucks and brand-new BMWs.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Nick Shirley exposes how the parking lot at a dilapidated "hospice" center in California is filled to the BRIM with expensive cars



Infuriating.



He followed the workers who left a "hospice" center and they drive NEW BMWs and a CYBERTRUCK



"What do you think of this… pic.twitter.com/3RzwFD0WCU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2026

It remains unclear whether the hospice provider was actually running a fraudulent operation or why it abruptly shut down.

This comes as the Trump administration has pledged to crack down on fraud nationwide, with Vice President JD Vance leading a new White House Fraud Task Force. California is poised to be a prime target, given its well-funded welfare and social services programs alongside a sprawling, often bloated bureaucracy, conditions where fraud can easily go undetected, or in the Golden State's case, simply unprosecuted.

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