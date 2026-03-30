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LA Hospice Fraudsters Reportedly Shut Down After Nick Shirley's Investigation

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 30, 2026 2:00 PM
LA Hospice Fraudsters Reportedly Shut Down After Nick Shirley's Investigation
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The main business featured in independent journalist Nick Shirley’s most recent video on hospice fraud in Los Angeles has reportedly shut down just two weeks after being exposed, as Shirley pledged to continue to root out fraudsters, and track where taxpayers' money is really going.

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"LA hospice fraudsters shut down their fraudulent business and flee the building," Shirley wrote on X. "This 'business' was operating as a home healthcare and hospice consultant, teaching others how to start a fraudulent hospice business."

"Why run if you have nothing to hide?" he added.

The alleged fraudsters were the focus of Shirley’s latest investigation, with the purported head of the fraudulent hospice provider becoming confrontational as Shirley attempted to question him. The man refused to answer any questions, demanded to know who Shirley was, and even threatened to call the police.

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This, however, was just one of several alleged hospice fraudsters operating out of a shady, rundown building, where nearly everyone seemed to own luxury vehicles, including custom-wrapped Cybertrucks and brand-new BMWs.

It remains unclear whether the hospice provider was actually running a fraudulent operation or why it abruptly shut down. 

This comes as the Trump administration has pledged to crack down on fraud nationwide, with Vice President JD Vance leading a new White House Fraud Task Force. California is poised to be a prime target, given its well-funded welfare and social services programs alongside a sprawling, often bloated bureaucracy, conditions where fraud can easily go undetected, or in the Golden State's case, simply unprosecuted.

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Rubio Torches George Stephanopoulos As He Lays Out Iran War Objectives: 'You Should Write Them Down' Dmitri Bolt
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