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Iranian Woman Shuts Down a Liberal Protester in London Over Her Support for a Terrorist Regime

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 30, 2026 1:00 PM
Iranian Woman Shuts Down a Liberal Protester in London Over Her Support for a Terrorist Regime
AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed

An Iranian woman completely shut down a liberal protester in London over the weekend, as the UK held events paralleling the “No Kings” protests in the U.S. 

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Operation Epic Fury topped the list of targets, with Democrats and left-wing activists accusing the president of waging an “illegal war” without clear objectives or congressional approval, continuing their crusade to prove the ever-obvious point that war is bad.

However, one woman who had fled Iran was able to provide one protester with some much-needed perspective.

"Iranians are asking for the bombs," the unidentified Iranian woman in the clip said. "I'm a journalist, I'm in contact with Iranian youth who are asking to be bombed. And you are standing here, supporting a terrorist regime. What are you doing supporting a terrorist regime?"

“Why are you supporting a terrorist regime?” she asked again, as the protester made a comment about the bombing campaign. 

“I understand bombing is bad,” she replied, before the protester replied incoherently. 

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“Convince me of what? Of women not having any rights? I’m Iranian, I’ve been imprisoned by that regime.” 

The protester responded once more, but again unintelligibly. 

“This has got nothing to do with Palestine. This is about a terrorist regime in my country. I can’t even go to my father’s grave. I’m left as a refugee. You should think about it. You should really think about it.”

This comes as liberals across the West have, in many cases, found themselves defending a brutal Iranian regime while routinely protesting President Trump and likening him to a ruthless dictator. When it comes to war, they often end up on the wrong side, with some openly rooting against the United States. 

In another striking clip, a protester in Philadelphia said that every attack on a U.S. military base, and every U.S. soldier sent home in a casket, was cause for celebration.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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Rubio Torches George Stephanopoulos As He Lays Out Iran War Objectives: 'You Should Write Them Down' Dmitri Bolt
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