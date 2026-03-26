SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 60% Off VIP Memberships!
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 60% Off VIP Memberships!
Trans Lawyer Has an Epic Meltdown...and Opposing Counsel's Face Says It All
Trans Lawyer Has an Epic Meltdown...and Opposing Counsel's Face Says It All
Grand Jury Indicts Siblings for Setting Bombs at Military Base to Protest Iran War and Deportations
Grand Jury Indicts Siblings for Setting Bombs at Military Base to Protest Iran...
Trump Rips Into Federal Judges, Supreme Court Over Fraud Ruling
Trump Rips Into Federal Judges, Supreme Court Over Fraud Ruling
Karoline Leavitt Makes Jamie Raskin Look Foolish Over Desperate Attack on Trump
Karoline Leavitt Makes Jamie Raskin Look Foolish Over Desperate Attack on Trump
Donald Trump Says 'Enough Is Enough' on Talk of Ending the Filibuster
Donald Trump Says 'Enough Is Enough' on Talk of Ending the Filibuster
This Bill Would Criminalize Transgender Restroom Use in Private Businesses
This Bill Would Criminalize Transgender Restroom Use in Private Businesses
This City Is Suing X Corp Over Child Sexual Abuse Material
This City Is Suing X Corp Over Child Sexual Abuse Material
Saving America Comes First
Saving America Comes First
VIP
Gun Dealer Facing Terrorist Charges for Allegedly Supplying Guns to Cartels
Gun Dealer Facing Terrorist Charges for Allegedly Supplying Guns to Cartels
Rep. Brandon Gill Eviscerates Philadelphia DA After He Vowed to Arrest ICE Agents at Airports
Rep. Brandon Gill Eviscerates Philadelphia DA After He Vowed to Arrest ICE Agents...
The National Border Patrol Council Endorses Mike Collins for Senate
The National Border Patrol Council Endorses Mike Collins for Senate
Transgender Women Banned From Competing in the Olympics
Transgender Women Banned From Competing in the Olympics
Kevin O’Leary Drops a Bold 90-Day Forecast for the Middle East
Kevin O’Leary Drops a Bold 90-Day Forecast for the Middle East
Tipsheet

Sen. Fetterman Slams Anti-Iran War Protesters Calling for the Death of US Servicemen

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 26, 2026 2:30 PM
Sen. Fetterman Slams Anti-Iran War Protesters Calling for the Death of US Servicemen
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Senator John Fetterman, the last sane Democrat slammed a disturbing scene in Philadelphia, where a speaker at an anti–Iran war protest told a crowd that every American death and each attack on U.S. bases in the Middle East should be celebrated, while also praising Hamas and Hezbollah as “resistance forces” fighting Zionism.

Advertisement

"Until we have done everything in our power to bring the United States to its knees, let us not lose sight of the enemy. For every U.S. military base that crumbles, and for every U.S. soldier who returns home in a casket, we'll cheer," the terrorist sympathizer told a crowd of protesters. "Hamas, Hezbollah, all of the resistance forces we celebrate, these popular forces on the ground, spend every waking moment in direct confrontation with Zionism and they rely on a strong Iranian state to maintain their fighting capacity."

Later in the clip, a man asks the speaker if he hates America. His reply? "May a Hamas rocket blow up your family's home."

"Here in Philadelphia. Truly appalling," Sen. Fetterman wrote on X. "These assholes chanting for the death of our servicemembers. Where’s the Dem outrage and condemnation?"

Recommended

Trans Lawyer Has an Epic Meltdown...and Opposing Counsel's Face Says It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This comes as opposition to the Iran war has, in some cases, gone beyond civil disagreement, with scenes of Americans openly cheering U.S. adversaries in fierce opposition to Israel and broader U.S. interests. 

Scenes like this have no doubt surfaced across the country, reflecting a strain of activism that crosses the line from dissent into outright hostility toward the nation itself, as Democrats have encouraged their base to force Americans to confront their country’s faults. That has expanded to include rhetoric like this.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trans Lawyer Has an Epic Meltdown...and Opposing Counsel's Face Says It All Matt Vespa
Trump Rips Into Federal Judges, Supreme Court Over Fraud Ruling Jeff Charles
Rep. Brandon Gill Eviscerates Philadelphia DA After He Vowed to Arrest ICE Agents at Airports Dmitri Bolt
Karoline Leavitt Makes Jamie Raskin Look Foolish Over Desperate Attack on Trump Jeff Charles
Paxton > Cornyn Kurt Schlichter
Grand Jury Indicts Siblings for Setting Bombs at Military Base to Protest Iran War and Deportations Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trans Lawyer Has an Epic Meltdown...and Opposing Counsel's Face Says It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement