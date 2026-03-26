Sen. Fetterman Slams Anti-Iran War Protesters Calling for the Death of US Servicemen

Senator John Fetterman, the last sane Democrat slammed a disturbing scene in Philadelphia, where a speaker at an anti–Iran war protest told a crowd that every American death and each attack on U.S. bases in the Middle East should be celebrated, while also praising Hamas and Hezbollah as “resistance forces” fighting Zionism.

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"Until we have done everything in our power to bring the United States to its knees, let us not lose sight of the enemy. For every U.S. military base that crumbles, and for every U.S. soldier who returns home in a casket, we'll cheer," the terrorist sympathizer told a crowd of protesters. "Hamas, Hezbollah, all of the resistance forces we celebrate, these popular forces on the ground, spend every waking moment in direct confrontation with Zionism and they rely on a strong Iranian state to maintain their fighting capacity."

Later in the clip, a man asks the speaker if he hates America. His reply? "May a Hamas rocket blow up your family's home."

Applause line at protest in Philly: "For every US soldier who comes back in casket, we cheer!"

pic.twitter.com/Kloa4Poodu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2026

"Here in Philadelphia. Truly appalling," Sen. Fetterman wrote on X. "These assholes chanting for the death of our servicemembers. Where’s the Dem outrage and condemnation?"

Here in Philadelphia.



Truly appalling.



These assholes chanting for the death of our servicemembers.



Where’s the Dem outrage and condemnation? https://t.co/BZ9oH0ryk1 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 26, 2026

This comes as opposition to the Iran war has, in some cases, gone beyond civil disagreement, with scenes of Americans openly cheering U.S. adversaries in fierce opposition to Israel and broader U.S. interests.

Scenes like this have no doubt surfaced across the country, reflecting a strain of activism that crosses the line from dissent into outright hostility toward the nation itself, as Democrats have encouraged their base to force Americans to confront their country’s faults. That has expanded to include rhetoric like this.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.