Watch Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Have a Meltdown Over ICE in Airports

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who has largely been disgraced following major Medicare fraud uncovered in his state, is still trying to stay relevant as he blasted the president’s decision to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to assist TSA at airports.

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He went even further, spreading additional fear by speculating that the administration could deploy ICE agents to polling places during the 2026 midterm elections.

Tim Walz MELTS DOWN on MS NOW over ICE deployment to airports.



Just after an ICE agent saved a 1-year-old at JFK today, Walz claims ICE isn’t “doing a damn thing” and says they’re “not qualified” to be there.



WALZ: “This is not normal.”



“These guys aren’t doing a damn thing!”… pic.twitter.com/Ska7EG4zpM — Overton (@overton_news) March 27, 2026

"This is not normal. These guys aren't doing a damn thing," Walz said. "They weren't qualified to be here in Minnesota. They're not qualified to be at the airport, and they are dang sure not qualified to be anywhere near a polling station. But I would be absolutely shocked if he is not already making plans."

"I mean, Democratic states are seeing this assault," he added. "We have the most secure, fairest elections anywhere, and they're still coming for it."

The Trump administration hasn't even floated the idea of deploying ICE to polling places.

This comes as Democratic politicians continue to fearmonger about ICE agents at airports. Those agents are not only helping reduce security wait times, but they are also saving lives, as just days ago, an ICE agent rescued a choking one-year-old infant.

Our ICE officers and agents are HEROES.



On March 25, 2026, an ICE agent helping to support @TSA operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York jumped into action to help save the life of a one-year-old child experiencing a medical emergency.



The heroic actions… pic.twitter.com/6keh5M0Yeg — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 26, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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