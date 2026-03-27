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Watch Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Have a Meltdown Over ICE in Airports

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 27, 2026 11:30 AM
Watch Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Have a Meltdown Over ICE in Airports
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who has largely been disgraced following major Medicare fraud uncovered in his state, is still trying to stay relevant as he blasted the president’s decision to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to assist TSA at airports.

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He went even further, spreading additional fear by speculating that the administration could deploy ICE agents to polling places during the 2026 midterm elections.

"This is not normal. These guys aren't doing a damn thing," Walz said. "They weren't qualified to be here in Minnesota. They're not qualified to be at the airport, and they are dang sure not qualified to be anywhere near a polling station. But I would be absolutely shocked if he is not already making plans."

"I mean, Democratic states are seeing this assault," he added. "We have the most secure, fairest elections anywhere, and they're still coming for it."

The Trump administration hasn't even floated the idea of deploying ICE to polling places.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ICE MINNESOTA TIM WALZ TSA

This comes as Democratic politicians continue to fearmonger about ICE agents at airports. Those agents are not only helping reduce security wait times, but they are also saving lives, as just days ago, an ICE agent rescued a choking one-year-old infant.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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