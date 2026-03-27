Stephen Miller: Democrats Are 'At War' With the Heroes Protecting Americans

U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller sharply criticized Democrats for blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security, accusing them of being “at war with the heroes trying to keep terrorists from killing our loved ones.” Miller didn’t stop there. He also blasted the party for rejecting measures like proof of citizenship and voter ID for elections, arguing that these safeguards are “at the very heart of our democracy.”

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🚨 BREAKING: Stephen Miller drops a message of TRUTH for every American ahead of the midterms



"The Democratic Party is at war with the heroes trying to keep the terrorists from killing our loved ones! That's what we're up against!"



"And to your point about voter ID, why would a… pic.twitter.com/IouviMMmP2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

"God help us if they ever got back in power, Sean," Miller said on The Sean Hannity Show, Thursday. "Look, under Joe Biden, we know they let in 20 million illegal aliens. Sex trafficking, labor trafficking, human trafficking, drug dealing, cartel slayings, one atrocity, one horror show after another."

"Now here they are trying to end the Department of Homeland Security, trying to disable the heroes who keep us safe each and every day," he continued. "Remember, this department, Sean, was created after 9/11. It was created to ensure that foreign nationals could not enter this country and kill Americans. And now this party, the Democratic Party, they're at war with the heroes trying to keep the terrorists from killing our loved ones."

"That's what we're up against, Sean," Miller added. "And to your point about voter ID, why would a political party refuse to support proof of citizenship, refuse to support voter ID, when you brought in all these illegal aliens? Unless you were trying to ensure that illegal aliens could vote and tilt the balance of power. This strikes at the very heart of our democracy. This is about whether or not democracy as we know it survives in America, Sean."

This comes as Democrats claimed a win on DHS funding Friday, passing a Senate bill that provided funding for DHS but blocked support for immigration agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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