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Greg Gutfeld Mocks Whoopi Goldberg After She Accuses Trump of Castrating the United States

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 15, 2026 1:45 PM
Greg Gutfeld Mocks Whoopi Goldberg After She Accuses Trump of Castrating the United States
Screenshot via Fox News

Greg Gutfeld went off on The View’s Whoopi Goldberg after she accused President Trump of “de-balling” the United States. 

Goldberg’s backwards reasoning was that the country is engaged in multiple global conflicts and that the U.S. is no longer a member of the World Health Organization, a move she described as “nationalist” and a sign of weakness. Gutfeld slammed her comments,assuring Whoopi that not only is Trump in charge of the United States, but that he appears to be in charge over world leaders, both allies and adversaries alike.

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"Whoopi accuses Trump of castrating America. Sorry, Whoopi, guys, stop getting erections around you years before Trump got into office," Gutfeld quipped. "Do not blame him for your dateless weekends. Who is she comparing Trump to? Emily went over all of his achievements, but you have to look at how world leaders react to him. You think no one's in charge of the United States? Trump's in charge of the U.S. and it looks like whenever he's around world leaders, he's in charge of them too."

"They treat him like a rock star. The only people being de-balled in this country are the children of liberal liberals who trans them for virtue points at the wine club," he added.

This comes as Goldberg questioned whether President Trump and his administration are truly running the United States and accused him of castrating the country, an odd claim, as most observers argue the president has finally restored a sense of seriousness and strength to American foreign policy.

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DONALD TRUMP GREG GUTFELD THE VIEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHOOPI GOLDBERG

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