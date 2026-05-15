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Tipsheet

Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 15, 2026 2:45 PM
Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrats hailed Tim Walz as 'America's Dad' when he was running for Vice President with Kamala Harris. They added him to the ticket to reach out to suburban and rural men, because nothing speaks to those voters like a guy known for jazz hands and putting tampons in boys' bathrooms.

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It turned out Walz was an angry, bitter little man buried up to his neck in Minnesota's Somali fraud scandals. It was so bad that Walz dropped his bid for reelection and vowed to retire from politics (we'll see about that). Despite his fall from grace, Walz continues to snipe at Republicans, further proving why he didn't win over voters for Kamala in 2024.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and GOP Majority Whip Tom Emmer are both wearing medical boots presently, and they joked about being part of the 'House Leadership Boot Caucus.'

It was a moment of levity, but Walz, petty man that he is, couldn't resist taking a shot at them.

Keep it classy, Tim.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES STEVE SCALISE TIM WALZ

Tone deaf and lacking self-awareness, as always.

But Scalise didn't take Walz's insult sitting down. He took a shot at Walz and it landed right over the target.

"Looks like you’re still bitter that Tom and I shut the door on the billions that were going to your “Learing” centers!!" Scalise wrote.

Right up there with 'Nazi' and 'Gestapo' and 'fascist.'

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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