Tim Walz Called Steve Scalise a 'Bootlicker' and Scalise's Response Was Perfect

Democrats hailed Tim Walz as 'America's Dad' when he was running for Vice President with Kamala Harris. They added him to the ticket to reach out to suburban and rural men, because nothing speaks to those voters like a guy known for jazz hands and putting tampons in boys' bathrooms.

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It turned out Walz was an angry, bitter little man buried up to his neck in Minnesota's Somali fraud scandals. It was so bad that Walz dropped his bid for reelection and vowed to retire from politics (we'll see about that). Despite his fall from grace, Walz continues to snipe at Republicans, further proving why he didn't win over voters for Kamala in 2024.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and GOP Majority Whip Tom Emmer are both wearing medical boots presently, and they joked about being part of the 'House Leadership Boot Caucus.'

Standing in solidarity with @GOPMajorityWhip Emmer!



The House Leadership Boot Caucus is officially up and running. pic.twitter.com/sYXByL4oCv — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 14, 2026

It was a moment of levity, but Walz, petty man that he is, couldn't resist taking a shot at them.

The House Boot Licker Caucus is officially up and running. https://t.co/BhJhjujnJt — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) May 14, 2026

Keep it classy, Tim.

“Boot Licker Caucus” from the guy who spent years licking the boots of the CCP and every far-left union boss & Harris handler who’d have you?



Great move, as usual. 👍🏼👍🏼 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 14, 2026

Tone deaf and lacking self-awareness, as always.

But Scalise didn't take Walz's insult sitting down. He took a shot at Walz and it landed right over the target.

Hey Tim, congratulations on retirement!



Looks like you’re still bitter that Tom and I shut the door on the billions that were going to your “Learing” centers!! https://t.co/8V7b31wcul — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 14, 2026

"Looks like you’re still bitter that Tom and I shut the door on the billions that were going to your “Learing” centers!!" Scalise wrote.

“Boot licker” is one of their new phrases that they call anyone who is not a Dem — FirstLadyGOP 🇺🇸 (@Lashes4Trump) May 15, 2026

Right up there with 'Nazi' and 'Gestapo' and 'fascist.'

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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