Senate Passes DHS Funding Bill...Without Funding for ICE, Only Partial Funding for CBP

The Senate has unanimously passed a funding bill, bringing an end to most of a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security early Friday morning.

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However, as often happens, Republicans ultimately conceded to Democratic demands, leaving agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) without full funding.

🚨 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The US Senate has PASSED a bill funding most of DHS following President Trump’s executive order to pay TSA workers using other funds



However, ICE and CBP are NOT funded.



DO NOT let Dems get away with that. pic.twitter.com/r4q16NX9Ns — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 27, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The Senate has LEFT TOWN after funding TSA and DHS, except for ICE and CBP



No SAVE America Act either.



The funding bill now falls on the HOUSE, then it must be signed by President Trump



ICE MUST BE FUNDED! pic.twitter.com/u1qjuhy9u7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

"We've been trying for weeks to fund the whole thing," Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said. "And, I mean, in the end, this is what they were willing to agree to. But again, it's different that it has zero reforms in it. I mean, they got no reforms on DHS, which they could have had if they had been willing to work with us a little bit on that."

Democrats, however, were elated with the funding bill they were able to pass despite not passing key reforms which included requiring judicial warrants and restrictions on agents wearing masks.

"This is exactly what we wanted," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. "This is what we asked for, and I'm very proud of my caucus. My caucus held the line."

Despite not being funded in this bill, ICE and CBP still have substantial support through the president’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which allocates $75 billion to the agencies.

"The good news is we anticipated this a year ago. I mean, one of the reasons we front loaded, pre-loaded up the ‘one big, beautiful bill’ with advanced funding for Homeland Security was because we anticipated this was likely going to happen, and it did," Thune said. "I still think it's unfortunate. The Dems wanted reforms. We tried to work with them on reforms. They ended up getting no reforms."

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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