Senate Passes DHS Funding Bill...Without Funding for ICE, Only Partial Funding for CBP

Watch This NJ Lawmaker Cut Through Gov. Sherill's Anti-ICE Law Like a Blowtorch Through Butter
Watch This NJ Lawmaker Cut Through Gov. Sherill's Anti-ICE Law Like a Blowtorch...
Dems' Hope for Mayhem With ICE Agents at the Airports Has Blown Up in Their Faces
Dems' Hope for Mayhem With ICE Agents at the Airports Has Blown Up...
Watch What Happens When CNN Learns Trump Is Signing an Order Permitting DHS to Pay TSA Agents
Watch What Happens When CNN Learns Trump Is Signing an Order Permitting DHS...
Will This Latest Move By Treasury Trigger Libs? I Think There's a Good Chance
Will This Latest Move By Treasury Trigger Libs? I Think There's a Good...
Here's What Happened to the Oklahoma City Trans Lawyer Who Had a Total Meltdown in Court
Here's What Happened to the Oklahoma City Trans Lawyer Who Had a Total...
This NHL Team Did Not Think Their Name Change for Pride Night Through...and Paid Dearly for It
This NHL Team Did Not Think Their Name Change for Pride Night Through...and...
Trump Was on Fire With These Clips Yesterday
Trump Was on Fire With These Clips Yesterday
SHOCK: Christian Girl Subjected to Daily Backpack Searches, Scolded for Sharing Her Faith in Jesus
SHOCK: Christian Girl Subjected to Daily Backpack Searches, Scolded for Sharing Her Faith...
Have the Remains of Famed Musketeer d'Artagnan Been Found?
Have the Remains of Famed Musketeer d'Artagnan Been Found?
Vince Vaughn Knows Exactly Why Late-Night Television Is Failing
Vince Vaughn Knows Exactly Why Late-Night Television Is Failing
VIP
The Left Would Rather See the Iranian People Lose Than Let President Trump Win
The Left Would Rather See the Iranian People Lose Than Let President Trump...
What a Difference a Day Makes
What a Difference a Day Makes
Homeward Bound: From the Exodus to Oz to Operation Roaring Lion
Homeward Bound: From the Exodus to Oz to Operation Roaring Lion
Karl Marx and the King’s Gambit
Karl Marx and the King’s Gambit
Tipsheet

Senate Passes DHS Funding Bill...Without Funding for ICE, Only Partial Funding for CBP

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 27, 2026 10:00 AM
Senate Passes DHS Funding Bill...Without Funding for ICE, Only Partial Funding for CBP
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Senate has unanimously passed a funding bill, bringing an end to most of a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security early Friday morning. 

Advertisement

However, as often happens, Republicans ultimately conceded to Democratic demands, leaving agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) without full funding.

"We've been trying for weeks to fund the whole thing," Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said. "And, I mean, in the end, this is what they were willing to agree to. But again, it's different that it has zero reforms in it. I mean, they got no reforms on DHS, which they could have had if they had been willing to work with us a little bit on that."

Recommended

Watch What Happens When CNN Learns Trump Is Signing an Order Permitting DHS to Pay TSA Agents Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DHS ICE SENATE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Democrats, however, were elated with the funding bill they were able to pass despite not passing key reforms which included requiring judicial warrants and restrictions on agents wearing masks.

"This is exactly what we wanted," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. "This is what we asked for, and I'm very proud of my caucus. My caucus held the line."

Despite not being funded in this bill, ICE and CBP still have substantial support through the president’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which allocates $75 billion to the agencies.

"The good news is we anticipated this a year ago. I mean, one of the reasons we front loaded, pre-loaded up the ‘one big, beautiful bill’ with advanced funding for Homeland Security was because we anticipated this was likely going to happen, and it did," Thune said. "I still think it's unfortunate. The Dems wanted reforms. We tried to work with them on reforms. They ended up getting no reforms."

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

Help us report the truth about this Democrat caused partial DHS shutdown. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens When CNN Learns Trump Is Signing an Order Permitting DHS to Pay TSA Agents Matt Vespa
This NHL Team Did Not Think Their Name Change for Pride Night Through...and Paid Dearly for It Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened to the Oklahoma City Trans Lawyer Who Had a Total Meltdown in Court Matt Vespa
Who Was Cesar Chavez — and Who Will He Become? Victor Davis Hanson
Watch This NJ Lawmaker Cut Through Gov. Sherill's Anti-ICE Law Like a Blowtorch Through Butter Matt Vespa
Dems' Hope for Mayhem With ICE Agents at the Airports Has Blown Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch What Happens When CNN Learns Trump Is Signing an Order Permitting DHS to Pay TSA Agents Matt Vespa
Advertisement