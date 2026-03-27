House Republicans Are Reportedly Furious Over the Senate Bill Funding DHS

Republican leadership in the House of Representatives is reportedly furious over the Department of Homeland Security funding bill passed early Friday morning, which is a step closer to ending the now 42-day-long partial government shutdown.

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House Majority Whip Tom Emmer revealed that Speaker Johnson is deeply unhappy with the measure and slammed Democrats for attempting to weaken border security. He also assured the American public that the House will produce a solution to the disappointing bill.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Speaker Johnson and Whip Tom Emmer are FURIOUS with what the Senate GOP did with the DHS funding deal, which omits ICE



The Senate might have to COME BACK.



"They did this at 3 IN THE MORNING!"



"Our speaker is VERY unhappy, I'M not happy! Our whole leadership."… pic.twitter.com/tmfOXNC7hW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

"Well, actually, I'll start out with our Speaker is very unhappy, I'm not happy, our whole leadership group," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said. "What the Senate did was frankly not right. We are going to make sure that border is funded. This is about making sure that President Trump's number one promise was that the border was going to be secure."

"He's accomplished with Republican leadership incredible things with the southern border. It has never been as tight as it is right now," he continued. "But we are not going to allow these radical, anarchist, Marxist, socialist Democrats to literally stop or create an open border situation again like we experienced under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And we're going to make sure that we continue to deport criminal, illegal aliens. This is what Americans want."

"If there is a no vote in the House today, does that mean that the Senate has to come back to do it all over again?" Fox News' Stuart Varney asked.

"The House will have a solution," Rep. Emmer replied. "That's as much as I can tell you. There will be more on that very shortly. I think the leadership team with the Speaker has been working through this. Again, they did this at three in the morning, Stuart. Instead of doing it in the light of day when all of America can watch what's going on."

"By the way, it sets dangerous precedents going forward," he added. "If you can take appropriations bills and start to take out pieces that you don't like, this will never end."

While the Senate funding bill failed to deliver key Democratic concessions, such as requiring judicial warrants or preventing ICE agents from covering their faces, it denied funding for ICE and for Customs and Border Protection. Although the agencies continue to receive some funding through the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill, Republicans argue that it is still insufficient.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the bill as yet another win for Democrats.

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"This is exactly what we wanted," Schumer said. "This is what we asked for, and I'm very proud of my caucus. My caucus held the line."

Meanwhile Seante Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) was spotted leaving DC "with his private escort" for recess.

🚨 JUST IN: Senate Leader John Thune ripped for leaving DC "with his private escort" through the airport for recess without the SAVE America Act being passed



REP. RANDY FINE: "Looks like Leader John Thune is on his way out of town with his private escort, as the SAVE America Act… pic.twitter.com/8PfCNjW1pv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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