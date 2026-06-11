This Guy Wanted Jerry Seinfeld to Say 'Free Palestine' After the Knicks Game. His Response Was Great

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran?
Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran?
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America
Florida Supreme Court Hands Dems a Massive Loss in Fight Over New Congressional Maps
Florida Supreme Court Hands Dems a Massive Loss in Fight Over New Congressional...
Hakeem Jeffries Wants to Focus on the Economy but His Fellow Democrats Are Stuck on Stupid
Hakeem Jeffries Wants to Focus on the Economy but His Fellow Democrats Are...
Gunman Who Killed Minnesota Politicians Changes His Plea
Gunman Who Killed Minnesota Politicians Changes His Plea
Federal Judge Shuts Down Lawsuit Against Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
Federal Judge Shuts Down Lawsuit Against Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
Stop Destroying Civilization!
Stop Destroying Civilization!
VIP
Democrats Can’t Even Admit CA Elections Aren’t Secure, and That’s the Real Problem
Democrats Can’t Even Admit CA Elections Aren’t Secure, and That’s the Real Problem
First Lady Melania Trump Unveils a Major New Financial Program for Foster Youth
First Lady Melania Trump Unveils a Major New Financial Program for Foster Youth
Scott Bessent Just Escalated the Financial War on Iran
Scott Bessent Just Escalated the Financial War on Iran
The White House Fraud Task Force Just Pulled Tens of Millions From Los Angeles' Homeless Programs
The White House Fraud Task Force Just Pulled Tens of Millions From Los...
Top Attorney Named As Tulsi Gabbard's Permanent Successor
Top Attorney Named As Tulsi Gabbard's Permanent Successor
VIP
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes
Tipsheet

This Guy Wanted Jerry Seinfeld to Say 'Free Palestine' After the Knicks Game. His Response Was Great

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 11, 2026 3:00 PM
This Guy Wanted Jerry Seinfeld to Say 'Free Palestine' After the Knicks Game. His Response Was Great
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File

Madison Square Garden was chaotic last night as the New York Knicks stormed back from a 29-point deficit to upset the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the NBA Finals. It’s the biggest comeback in Finals history, with New York holding a commanding 3-1 series lead. They’re one win away from clinching the championship. As usual, especially during the playoffs, the Garden was packed with celebrities. Jerry Seinfeld was seen leaving the Garden, where someone tried to get him to say, ‘Free Palestine.’ 

Advertisement

The response was epic.

“It doesn’t exist,” said the comedian coolly as he walked away.

It’s not the only time some streamer tried to do that to Mr. Seinfeld. 

“I don’t care about Palestine,” he said to another influencer.

That is one downside to this: influencers and streamers gather outside the Garden to chase clout through victories. It’s led to some wild and disgraceful incidents, like Knicks fans chasing down Spurs fans and assaulting them. 

Recommended

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

NEW YORK SPORTS

Yet, Mr. Seinfeld has dealt with this before, being heckled by pro-Hamas trolls at his shows. He remains the GOAT at shutting down these people. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran? Matt Vespa
Stop Destroying Civilization! Victor Davis Hanson
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America Matt Vespa
Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Florida Supreme Court Hands Dems a Massive Loss in Fight Over New Congressional Maps Matt Vespa
Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran? Matt Vespa
Advertisement