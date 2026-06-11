This Guy Wanted Jerry Seinfeld to Say 'Free Palestine' After the Knicks Game. His Response Was Great

Madison Square Garden was chaotic last night as the New York Knicks stormed back from a 29-point deficit to upset the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the NBA Finals. It’s the biggest comeback in Finals history, with New York holding a commanding 3-1 series lead. They’re one win away from clinching the championship. As usual, especially during the playoffs, the Garden was packed with celebrities. Jerry Seinfeld was seen leaving the Garden, where someone tried to get him to say, ‘Free Palestine.’

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The response was epic.

“It doesn’t exist,” said the comedian coolly as he walked away.

“Hey Seinfeld, can we get a ‘free Palestine’?”



Jerry Seinfeld: “It doesn’t exist”🤣



Jerry Seinfeld is the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/drmwLP0XsW — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) June 11, 2026

It’s not the only time some streamer tried to do that to Mr. Seinfeld.

Jerry Seinfeld keeps getting ambushed. And keeps batting 1000.



"I don't care about Palestine." Undefeated. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/fxUkzrK0XR — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) June 11, 2026

“I don’t care about Palestine,” he said to another influencer.

That is one downside to this: influencers and streamers gather outside the Garden to chase clout through victories. It’s led to some wild and disgraceful incidents, like Knicks fans chasing down Spurs fans and assaulting them.

Yet, Mr. Seinfeld has dealt with this before, being heckled by pro-Hamas trolls at his shows. He remains the GOAT at shutting down these people.

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